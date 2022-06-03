Man Killed In North Baltimore Shooting

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — A man died after he was shot multiple times Thursday night in North Baltimore, police said.
Officers responded shortly before 10 p.m. to the 4200 block of St. Georges Street for a shooting, where they found a 29-year-old man shot multiple times in the torso. He was pronounced dead on the scene.
Anyone with information in this murder is asked to call police at 410-396-2100 or call Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7lockup.
BALTIMORE (WJZ) — A shooting Sunday night in Baltimore sent a 25-year-old man to the hospital, authorities said.
Shortly after 10:30 p.m., officers were called to a local hospital after the victim showed up with a gunshot wound, Baltimore Police said.
Police said the unidentified 25-year-old was being treated for injuries that are not considered life-threatening.
No additional details, such as the location of the shooting, were immediately released Monday morning.
Anyone with information about this case is asked to call detectives at 410-396-2411 or Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7LOCKUP.
BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Homicide detectives are investigating a deadly double shooting at Baltimore’s Latrobe Homes, according to authorities.
Officers on patrol in East Baltimore were sent to the 800 block of McAleer Court to investigate a report of a shooting at 8:35 p.m. on Monday, police said.
Once they arrived at the affordable housing complex, they found a 28-year-old man and a 32-year-old man suffering from gunshot injuries, according to authorities.
The two men were taken to local hospitals.
Medical personnel tended to the gunshot wound the 28-year-old man sustained to his leg. The injury did not threaten his life, police said.
The 32-year-old man...
BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Baltimore police responded to seven shootings over the weekend. Four people died from Friday to Sunday in the incidents.
The victims include 37-year-old Tyrone Walker who was shot in the 200-block of Loudon Avenue of Irvington—a neighborhood in Southwest Baltimore.
Over the weekend (Friday-Sunday) Baltimore police responded to 22 robberies and 7 shootings:•4 homicides•3 non-fatalThey made arrests in 4 robberies, 14 handgun cases, 1 murder and 1 attempted murder case. #Baltimore
— Mike Hellgren (@HellgrenWJZ) June 6, 2022
Dorothy Cunningham is president of the Irvington Community Association.
“The neighbors started calling me. That’s when I came to the front...
BALTIMORE (WJZ) — A 27-year-old man is under arrest in a deadly double shooting that unfolded in Northwest Baltimore back in April, authorities said Monday.
Lamarr Candia of Gwynn Oak was taken into custody Friday on a warrant charging him with first- and second-degree murder, first- and second-degree assault, and conspiracy to commit murder, among other offenses, online court records show.
The charges stem from a shooting that unfolded about 8:45 p.m. April 29 at a gas station near the intersection of Liberty Heights Avenue and Garrison Boulevard, Baltimore Police said. Responding officers found two men who had been shot.
The victims, identified as 33-year-old Robert Carter and 27-year-old Kennard Wilds, were taken to Sinai Hospital, where both later died of their injuries, police said.
Based on details gleaned from a preliminary investigation, detectives believe Carter and Wilds were shot following an unspecified dispute.
A warrant was issued for Candia’s arrest about a month later, though it was not immediately clear what led investigators to zero in on him.
Court records show a preliminary hearing in the case is scheduled for the afternoon of June 29 in Baltimore City District Court.
BALTIMORE (WJZ) — A Baltimore woman and an Ellicott City man were killed Monday in a pair of unrelated traffic crashes, authorities said.
Shortly after 6:30 a.m., officers were called to the ramp connecting Interstate 95 and Route 175 in Elkridge for a two-vehicle crash, Howard County Police said.
When they arrived, officers determined that the driver of a Honda Civic had run a red light and was struck by a Hyundai Elantra heading west on I-75, police said.
The Honda’s driver, 38-year-old Latasha Maria Curtis Barrett of Baltimore, died at the scene. The Hyundai’s driver was taken to a hospital for treatment.
About 8 a.m., a passerby tipped police off to a body in the woods on the westbound side of Route 99 near Weatherstone Drive in Ellicott City.
Investigators believe the victim, 54-year-old Michael Kevin Fitzpatrick of Ellicott City, was walking along the road when he was struck by a vehicle.
Anyone with information about either crash is asked to call police at 410-313-STOP or via email at HCPDcrimetips@howardcountymd.gov.
A Baltimore man has been arrested for double homicide that occurred back in April, officials say. Lamarr Candia, 27, allegedly shot and killed Robert Carter, 33, and Kennard Wilds, 27, at a gas station on the 3300 block of Garrison Boulevard shortly before 9 p.m., April 29, Baltimore Police say.
TOWSON, Md. — A police officer was injured, a man is dead and a woman is in critical condition after a shooting at a Towson apartment complex Saturday night. Baltimore County police and the Attorney General's Office are investigating after three officers opened fire, killing the suspect. The police...
BALTIMORE (WJZ) — A Clarksville man was injured Monday after allegedly setting fire to his home in what police described as an “apparent attempt to harm himself.”
It happened about 7 a.m. Monday at a home near the corner of Haviland Mill Road and Mill Creek Court, according to details provided by Howard County Police.
Police said four adults, including the man, were home at the time of the incident. The man was taken to Johns Hopkins Bayview Medical Center in critical condition.
No one else was injured in the fire.
Howard County Fire & EMS crews were able to get the fire under control and are evaluating damage to the home. The incident remains under investigation.
If you or someone you know is in crisis, there is help available. For immediate assistance, call Maryland’s Helpline 24/7 at dial 211 and select Option 1.
Adult Clarksville resident set fire at his home, 7am, 13800 blk Mill Creek Ct in apparent attempt to harm himself. Transported to Bayview by ambulance, critical cond. Three other adults in home, no one else injured. HCPD investigating.
— Howard County Police Department (@HCPDNews) June 6, 2022
BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Detectives are trying to find the person who shot a man in Morrell Park on Saturday night, according to authorities.
Officers on patrol in Southwest Baltimore were initially sent to the 2400 block of Washington Boulevard to disperse a large fight at 10:43 p.m., police said.
The officers heard a single gunshot as the crowd dispersed, police said.
Afterward, they found a 31-year-old man suffering from a gunshot wound to the upper body, according to authorities.
Officers applied a chest seal to the man until medics arrived and took him to a local hospital, police said.
Anyone with information about the shooting should contact Southwestern District detectives at 410-396-2488.
People who wish to provide anonymous tips can call Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7Lockup.
BALTIMORE (WBFF) — A man was shot after a large fight Saturday. According to police, just before 10:45 p.m., officers were dispersing a large fight in the 2400 block of Washington Blvd. Police said as the crowd cleared, officers heard a single gunshot and found a 31-year-old man with...
BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Authorities released images Monday of a Baltimore County police officer leaving the hospital following a deadly shootout over the weekend.
One of the pictures shows the unidentified officer leaving University of Maryland Shock Trauma on Sunday evening in an arm cast and a wheelchair with help from a uniformed officer.
The officer was injured Saturday night in an exchange of gunfire with an armed man while responding to an “unknown trouble call” at a Towson apartment building.
Officers were called to the apartment complex near the corner of Virginia and East Pennsylvania avenues about 8:40 p.m. when they heard gunfire...
TOWSON, Md. — One man is dead, a woman was critically injured and a Baltimore County police officer who was shot in the hand is now home from the hospital. Some residents of the Virginia Towers, a senior citizens apartment complex in Towson, told 11 News how upsetting the incident is.
BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Homicide detectives are investigating a fatal shooting in Baltimore’s Carrollton Ridge neighborhood—and it is the second one within two days, according to authorities.
Officers on patrol in South Baltimore were sent to the neighborhood to investigate a report of a shooting near the intersection of Ashton Street and Ramsay Street around 6:15 p.m. on Saturday, police said.
Once there, someone directed them to the 1900 block of Wilhelm Street. That is where they found an “unidentified male” with gunshot wounds, according to authorities.
Medics arrived at the site of the shooting and pronounced the male dead, police said.
On Thursday, police found a 28-year-old man who had been gunned down in the 300 block of South Pulaski Street.
Medics also pronounced the man dead following the shooting.
The two shootings were separated by about three blocks.
Anyone with information on the shooting should contact homicide detectives at 410-396-2100.
People can make anonymous tips by calling Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7lockup.
A man was stabbed at a shopping center while walking to his vehicle in a late night attack in Hanover, authorities say. The victim was approached by the suspect who stabbed him with an unknown object on the 7000 block of Arundel Mills Circle around 1 a.m., Monday, June 6, according to Anne Arundel Police.
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Investigators are searching for the suspects wanted in a carjacking in Northwest Philadelphia. Investigators say a man was held at gunpoint at a gas station on the 8900 block of Ridge Avenue last Thursday.
Police say the suspects stole the victim’s 2016 Nissan Rogue before driving away from the scene.
If you have any information contact Philadelphia police at 215-686-TIPS.
BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Three males are facing firearms, robbery and assault charges after a traffic stop by Baltimore County police yielded three loaded “ghost guns” and a robbery victim’s wallet, police said.
On June 2, an officer assigned to the Towson Precinct pulled over a vehicle with five passengers for a traffic violation.
During the stop, the office learned of a robbery that occurred earlier in the 500 block of York Road, police said, and searched the vehicle, revealing the “ghost guns” — unserialized firearms that can be assembled at home — and the robbery victim’s wallet.
Five people were arrested, two of them juveniles, police said.
The three adult suspects — 27-year-old Xavier Clatterbuck, 20-year-old Joshua McDuffie and 18-year-old Zakhai Morrison, all from Baltimore City, according to court records — face charges for firearms offenses, robbery and assault, police said.
They are being held at the Baltimore County Detention Center without bond.
TOWSON, Md. (WJZ) — A Baltimore County Police officer who was shot in Towson on Saturday was released from the hospital Sunday, according to authorities.
Baltimore County Police provided an update on the officer’s status on Sunday evening, noting that the officer was still receiving treatment for his injuries.
About three hours later, the Baltimore County Police Department shared footage of the officer leaving the hospital on its social media account.
#BCoPD members show their support tonight for a fellow officer who was injured Saturday night while responding to a call in the Towson area. He was released from the hospital earlier this...
