DUNLAP, Tenn. (WDEF)- A Sequatchie County teenager was reported missing late Sunday night, June 5, 2022, according to the Sequatchie County’s Sheriff’s Office. Police say 15 year old Allie Marie Dunn went missing from the Lewis Chapel area of Sequatchie County late Sunday evening. Lewis Chapel is in between Soddy-Daisy and Dunlap on top of Walden’s Ridge. The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation has issued an Endangered Child Alert for Dunn. The Sequatchie County’s Sheriff’s Office describes Dunn as an “endangered runaway”.

SEQUATCHIE COUNTY, TN ・ 20 HOURS AGO