Florida 2024 athlete will visit Notre Dame this weekend

Now that camp season (aka school is over) has officially kicked off, there are plenty of players across the country that are making their decisions on which schools they will visit. Many of them now have the opportunity to travel across the country to locations that wouldn’t normally be an option to visit.

Florida athlete Zavier Hamilton is one of them. Already holding an Irish verbal scholar offer, Hamilton had choices of where to visit this weekend. He has made a decision to travel North to South Bend and visit with Marcus Freeman and the Notre Dame coaching staff this coming weekend.

The six-foot-one-inch and 205-pound athlete has repped at running back, linebacker and safety. Playing those positions show his versatility and even though a position has yet to be solidified for Hamilton, it’s great to see early interest in Notre Dame.

