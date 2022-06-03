ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Colton Haynes reveals the real reason he left Arrow

By Christian Saclao
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Colton Haynes has opened up about the real reason he left Arrow after season 7. After recurring as Roy Harper, aka Arsenal, in season 1 of Arrow, Haynes reprised his role in seasons 2 and 3 of the show as a series regular. The actor, however, left the program at the...

Related
geekspin

Javicia Leslie has a heartfelt message for Batwoman fans

It’s been almost a month since The CW canceled Batwoman, but fans of the Arrowverse show are not giving up yet ― something that series star Javicia Leslie greatly appreciates. In addition to joining regular Twitter parties calling for HBO Max to save the program, fans have also started to put up billboards across the country as part of the #SaveBatwoman campaign.
CELEBRITIES
geekspin

Who is the new Doctor Who star?

The actor who will play the fourteenth incarnation of the Doctor on the BBC series Doctor Who has been revealed. On Sunday, BBC announced that Ncuti Gatwa will portray the titular role in the show’s 60th anniversary season, making him the first black actor to lead the long-running sci-fi series. Cast in February, Gatwa will replace outgoing star Jodie Whittaker, whose Thirteenth Doctor will regenerate in the third and final Doctor Who 2022 specials in October.
MOVIES
geekspin

Walker: Independence trailer reveals Abby Walker’s revenge mission

The CW has dropped the trailer for the first season of Walker: Independence, giving fans their first look at the origin story of the network’s current hit series Walker. Released on Thursday, the trailer for the Walker prequel series opens with a tragedy. While on a journey out West, Abby Walker (Katherine McNamara), an ancestor of Cordell Walker (Jared Padalecki) from the mothership series, witnesses the murder of her husband Liam (Brandon Sklenar) right before her eyes. Wounded by a gunshot, Abby is saved by a group of Apache trackers led by Calian (Justin Johnson Cortez), who brings her to Independence, Texas, after revealing that her husband was supposed to be the new sheriff of the town.
TV SERIES
geekspin

Did Charmed get canceled?

There has been a bloodbath of cancellations at The CW. Since late last month, eight TV series, including new shows and long-running ones, have gotten the ax. So, did Charmed get canceled?. Is the new Charmed canceled?. Unfortunately for fans, the Charmed reboot was one of the TV shows that...
TV SERIES
geekspin

Westworld season 4 trailer introduces a new character

The first footage from the highly anticipated Westworld season 4 has been released. HBO dropped the first teaser trailer for Westworld season 4 on Tuesday. Released roughly two years after the sci-fi drama’s season 3 finale, the two-minute video is light on details but heavy on atmosphere. Set to Lou Reed’s Perfect Day, the trailer shows disconnected shots from the upcoming season. Featuring zero dialogue, the video starts with glimpses of peaceful moments and soon descends into madness, showing a number of disturbing images, including a cracked-face robot vomiting insects, a fly entering a man’s eyes, and walls painted in blood.
TV SERIES
geekspin

How many Supernatural seasons are there?

Supernatural is the longest-running American live-action fantasy TV series. The show has a total of 15 seasons. It concluded its run on The CW on November 19th, 2020, with a total of 327 episodes aired. What was Supernatural about?. Created by Eric Kripke, Supernatural followed brothers Sam Winchester (Jared Padalecki)...
TV SERIES
geekspin

She-Hulk trailer teases Jennifer Walters’ superhero origin story

Marvel Studios has dropped the official trailer for the much-awaited Disney+ series She-Hulk. The She-Hulk trailer is not as action-packed as the trailers of past Marvel TV shows, but it’s undeniably one of the funniest. Without giving away too many details, the trailer offers fans glimpses of how Jennifer Walters (Tatiana Maslany) will try to balance her life as a single attorney in her 30s and a reluctant superhero called She-Hulk.
TV & VIDEOS
geekspin

Has Naomi been canceled?

For the first time in a decade, The CW has canceled nearly half of its roster. The network’s recent cancellations include new shows and long-running ones. So, has Naomi been canceled?. Will there be a season 2 of Naomi?. Unfortunately for fans, Naomi was one of the TV shows...
TV SERIES
geekspin

Is James Marsden returning for Westworld season 4?

A familiar face is coming back for Westworld season 4. The Westworld panel at ATX Television Festival last Saturday confirmed that James Marsden is returning for the upcoming season of the hit HBO series. James Marsden as Teddy Flood. In the first two seasons of Westworld, Marsden played the series...
TV SERIES
geekspin

Star Trek Strange New Worlds: All about the series

Star Trek Strange New Worlds is the latest addition to the ever-expanding Star Trek universe on Paramount+. The show had already made its debut last May 5th, but if you’re one of those who haven’t seen it yet, here’s everything you need to know about the series.
TV SERIES
