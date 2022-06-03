Colton Haynes reveals the real reason he left Arrow

The CW has dropped the trailer for the first season of Walker: Independence, giving fans their first look at the origin story of the network’s current hit series Walker. Released on Thursday, the trailer for the Walker prequel series opens with a tragedy. While on a journey out West, Abby Walker (Katherine McNamara), an ancestor of Cordell Walker (Jared Padalecki) from the mothership series, witnesses the murder of her husband Liam (Brandon Sklenar) right before her eyes. Wounded by a gunshot, Abby is saved by a group of Apache trackers led by Calian (Justin Johnson Cortez), who brings her to Independence, Texas, after revealing that her husband was supposed to be the new sheriff of the town.

TV SERIES ・ 18 DAYS AGO