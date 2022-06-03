Two people injured in single vehicle accident in Lafayette County

The Florida Highway Patrol responded to a single-vehicle accident on Southwest Van Buren Road in Lafayette County Thursday night.

According to a Florida Highway Patrol report, at 6:19 p.m. emergency dispatch received a call of a crash on Southwest Van Buren Road; a half mile south of Martin Luther King Road.

The report notes a sedan that was driven by a 23-year-old male of Perry, was traveling east on Southwest Van Buren Road when it exited the road onto the north shoulder of the road and collided with a tree.

The driver along with a 15-year-old female passenger of Mayo were transported by air to UF Health in Gainesville.

The report notes the driver sustained serious injuries, while the passenger sustained critical injuries.