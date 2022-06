CHARLOTTE — A man died after the car he was driving, which was reported stolen, flipped off a bridge and onto the road beneath it, Charlotte-Mecklenburg police said. Officers went to Bearwood Avenue, off of North Davidson Street and under the Sugar Creek Road Bridge, at 6 a.m. Saturday. They were called for a single-car crash, and found the driver unconscious when they arrived. First responders said the driver, Kemarseau McSwain, 35, died at the scene.

CHARLOTTE, NC ・ 16 HOURS AGO