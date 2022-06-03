ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Flooding update: Highway 92 reopened from Brooks to Highway 32

BEMIDJI, Minn. – (1:00 p.m.) The Minnesota Department of Transportation has reopened Highway 92 from Highway 59 in Brooks to Highway 32 after repairs have been completed. The highway was...

