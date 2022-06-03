Flooding update: Highway 92 reopened from Brooks to Highway 32

January 24, 1939 ~ May 30, 2022 (age 83) Wilma "Bobbie" Joyce (Hanks) McGregor was born January 24, 1939, in White Earth, MN to Reverend Bill Hanks and Mary (Roy) Hanks. The 2nd of 7 siblings, Bobbie grew up in Ponsford, MN and graduated from Park Rapids High School in 1957. The family moved to Fort Yates, ND on the Standing Rock Reservation where her father preached for many years for the Episcopal Church Diocese. While living in Fort Yates, she met her late ex-husband Leon "Scotty" McGregor. They married in 1957, had 7 children and were married for 32 years.

