Alcoa, TN

Signed, sealed, delivered: USW Local 309 joins other Arconic employees to ratify new contract

By By Steve Wildsmith
The Daily Times
 4 days ago

Wednesday night, United Steelworkers Union Local 309 President David “Buzz” Sawyer called in the vote tally and held his breath.

On May 15, Sawyer and five members of the 309 returned from Pittsburgh, where USW members had been negotiating with Arconic, the metal manufacturing company with a facility in Alcoa that employs more than 1,100 workers, according to the business analytics site Dun and Bradstreet.

That same day, the union’s old contract with the company had expired, and the Local 309 authorized a strike vote in the event a new agreement could not be reached. It was, but the USW still had to vote to ratify it across four Arconic locations, including Blount County.

“We’re just a part of the process, and when we called, we didn’t know the tally at that time,” Sawyer told The Daily Times on Thursday. “But I really felt good about Tennessee. We had a great voter turnout, and the vote was very positive. By far, the majority of our members here voted for ratification of the contract.”

Shortly thereafter, word came down: Union members had voted in favor of ratification, agreeing to a deal that includes a 7% wage increase in year one and a 4.5% increase annually for the next three years. (The contract is good through May 15, 2026.) In addition, the new contract cuts out financial incentives introduced in 1993 called “Pay for Performance Plans,” measures that were linked to the company’s financial well-being and individual location metrics. Health benefits will remain the same without premium increases, pensions were strengthened, workers will now get Martin Luther King Day as a paid holiday and signing bonuses were added for union workers.

The union declined to release vote totals for each plant, but multiple media outlets reported that ratification passed with a 60% majority vote. At the Local 309 on Hall Road, voting opened at 5 a.m. Wednesday and continued until 7 p.m., after which the election committee tallied the secret ballots, recorded the totals officially and turned over to Sawyer to call in to the international body.

It was the end of a long and arduous process that was made easier through solidarity, Sawyer said.

“We thanked our members in union meetings leading up to the vote, because it only happened because of their solidarity and them taking the time to support these negotiations,” he said. “Some of them took their wives and children out here to hold these rallies, and we had to have the backing of the full union to make this work. It can’t just be the leadership. That’s just six people, but when you have 800 like we did in the 309, there’s power in that.”

On Wednesday night, Arconic released a short statement after the ratification: “We are pleased that our USW represented employees at our master contract locations ratified the agreement. The new collective bargaining agreement covers about 3,400 employees and runs through May 15, 2026.”

For Sawyer and the rest of the 309, the next order of business is to gather donations of cash and food items collected by supporters in the event of a strike and donate them to a local food bank like Second Harvest of East Tennessee. And while it’s still several months away, the union will begin planning soon for its annual “Christmas for Caregivers,” a charity drive to assist area grandparents and elderly guardians raising children but who need holiday assistance.

“Our Women of Steel (the ladies’ auxiliary arm of the 309) take up donations from inside the plant and solicit from area businesses,” Sawyer said. “They actually cook a meal, and we have Santa Claus, and we have around 80 families we do that for. It’s really heartwarming to do that and see children who might not have a chance to enjoy Christmas without it.”

In the meantime, he added, he hopes local union and Arconic management can work together to expand the local plant’s workforce.

“We’d like to see more folks hired here and have people in the community enjoy the benefits that we have now,” he said. “I believe there are some possibilities out there that we can work toward being able to do that.”

