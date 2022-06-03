ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Alcoa elected officials conflicted on development, annexation off Wildwood Road

By Ashley Depew
The Daily Times
The Daily Times
 4 days ago

Whether the 163 acres off Wildwood Road is annexed into Alcoa, elected officials said it is going to develop. How it develops is dependent on zoning regulations and annexation.

Originally a request for more than 250 acres, Blount County challenged Alcoa’s urban growth boundary, and nearly 100 acres were redacted from the original annexation request.

The properties in question are owned by the Peery and Norton families — the Peery family owning an exceptionally larger piece of farmland. Neighbor Terri Shields Bobo owns a small farm and has spoken against the annexations at every Alcoa Planning Commission meeting when the property next door was on the agenda.

Like many others who have spoken at meetings, Bobo doesn’t want to see development destroy farmland next to the Little River. Concerns for traffic and overloading Alcoa City Schools have also been raised.

The first time the planning commission voted on the properties, most of the chairs and walls of the commission chamber supported lines of people who did not support the annexations.

From a logistical standpoint, the city of Alcoa planning staff and commission recommend annexation for residential development. But Mayor Clint Abbott had a different perspective.

“I have really mixed emotions about this,” Abbott said during a briefing on May 27. “And I think it’s the right thing to do, but we are elected by the citizens. And more of the citizens don’t want it than want it.”

Several Alcoa citizens, Abbott said, have approached him about expanding the city boundaries, and “not many are for it.”

“I think you are going to satisfy some people,” Commissioner Tanya Martin said, “you’re not going to satisfy everybody. So when you have to look at it as an overall, it makes sense (to annex).”

When Abbott was hired as principal at Alcoa High School, he said someone told him, “’Professor,’ he said, ‘if you do your job right, you’re not going to please all the people. You’re going to make some of them mad.’”

“But I really have mixed emotions about this,” Abbott reiterated.

Abbott and other city commissioners were elected to represent the interests of the community. So far, only attorneys on behalf of the land owners have spoken in favor of Alcoa annexing the farmland at meetings.

Debriefed and debating

During Mark Johnson’s city manager briefing May 27, Johnson gave commissioners an overview of what’s proposed on Wildwood Road, and he, other staff and commissioners were clear on one point: if Alcoa doesn’t annex the land, property owners will seek development with county zoning.

Mistakenly, he said, people assume no annexation means no development.

Zoning ordinances in the county are currently under debate. An ad hoc committee formed and dissolved after creating recommendations for county commissioners to end cluster developments and increase space required between houses.

Changes haven’t been voted on by county commissioners yet.

Alcoa is more strict on development standards than the county, Johnson said.

“Why would you not want our infrastructure to maintain the integrity of the land as opposed to the county’s,” commissioner Tracey Cooper said at the briefing. “We can control density. We can control utilities, have city fire (department) and police.”

With any large proposed development, the city completes traffic and land studies to address potential roadway or drainage issues.

Polluted runoff into the Little River and surrounding farmland has been a public concern, as well as Bobo’s for the wildlife that live on the Peery and Norton properties.

“We don’t want to kill the goose that laid the golden egg,” Johnson said. “Pastures and rolling hills and mountains behind it, that’s something you can’t replicate and fix once you screw it up.”

Since officials said the land will be developed either way, a neighborhood in Alcoa city limits would generate property tax for the city — which is not a basis for city staff to recommend annexation — and connect sewage lines as opposed to septic systems.

Johnson said

it is argued whether septic systems near bodies of water, like the Little River, are environmentally friendly, and sewer extensions are already provided in the city’s urban growth boundary.

He and others at the briefing also said that if not annexed, requests by owner may come in and collapse like dominos. Annexing now could avoid piece-by-piece annexations in the future.

“Staff’s recommendation is to annex,” Johnson said. “The path of least resistance is not to annex.”

Throughout the debate, Alcoa officials have also reiterated that property owners have a right to their property.

Husband of Martha Peery, Tom Peery, died in 2016. Martha Peery still lives in their farmhouse on Wildwood Road that is legally separated but has property lines connected to the larger portion. She didn’t request annexation for the property on which she lives.

John Wayne Peery, Tom Peery’s brother, claimed ownership of the larger portion of farmland, and Martha Peery challenged his claim in court and won, according to an online trial summary. However, both Martha and John Wayne Peery are listed as owners in the annexation request to the city of Alcoa.

Comments / 0

