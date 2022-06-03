Different strokes: Blount County rowing team hosts Spanish student-athlete

TriStar Rowing Head Coach Katie Moore received an email back in May 2021, asking the United States Youth Rowing Association for a little help.

It seems 16-year-old Mireia Domenech-Salvá, a rower with Real Club Náutico de Denia from the seaside Mediterranean town of Denia, Spain was desperately pursuing her COVID-delayed dream of coming to America.

Coach Moore thought her team, which is based in Blount County, would be the perfect home for the young Spanish rower, and she immediately jumped at the opportunity.

“It’s not often you get a firsthand connection to a completely different part of the world,” Moore explained. “We want our program to be more than just a local rowing team. We want our athletes to think big and to learn skills through athletics that, more importantly, apply to life after rowing. Giving our athletes the opportunity to be exposed to other cultures through the sport of rowing was really exciting to me and I felt it a unique opportunity that they might never get again.”

The first order of business was finding a family to host Mireia Domenech for her stay in East Tennessee. It didn’t take long.

“Our Tristar community is filled with so many amazing families, and the Burkhalter Family (Tab, Kristi, Abbie, Mandi and Austyn) was the one who stepped up offering her a loving home and supportive family,” said Moore. The remaining piece was a high school and it was William Blount’s Executive Principal Rob Clark who welcomed Mireia to campus.

TriStar is a nonprofit organization with 86 members. There are youth programs for grades 5-12 and also an adult program. The youth program travels all around the Southeast to compete. Racing opportunities also exist in Boston and New Jersey.

Once the details of her stay were in place, this teen prepared for her first journey to the United States.

“I wanted to come to America to learn English and to get to know the culture of a country so very different from Spain,” said Mireia. “It meant the world to me to find out that I could continue doing the sport I love, although in a different way, in America,”

Spanish-styled rowing is immensely different from almost everywhere else in the world. Mireia said. She welcomed the challenge and the opportunity to grow in her sport.

“It is very different stroke because in Spain we row in boats called ‘llaut Mediterráneo’ which is a fixed bench boat where you are side by side in partners out in the sea and in America it is a mobile seat in one long boat where you are right behind the other people and you’re on a lake.”

Mireia arrived in Maryville on July 28, 2021 when many COVID-19 protocols were still in place. A few jet-lagged days later, she started the difficult work of breaking down a new stroke while simultaneously breaking down cultural and linguistic barriers in an American high school and community. She was welcomed with open arms by her new circle of teammates.

“Our athletes did not let communication barriers hold them back from welcoming Mireia into our team,” Moore said. “I was so proud of the acceptance and inclusivity our athletes displayed throughout this year (rowing is a year-round sport). Watching relationships form and strengthen has been very special.”

This coach said having a foreign exchange student was both a unique experience and one that was so much fun for all members of TriStar. “It was so rewarding to watch the athletes embrace Mireia and connect with her through their mutual love for the outdoors and being on the water,” Moore said.

As for Mireia, the journey here and getting to experience American rowing were valuable experiences she won’t soon forget.

“I have really enjoyed these past 10 months with TriStar because from the second I arrived, they made me feel at home and it means a lot to have a team who you just meet care about you and help you out with anything,” said Mireia.

Mireia’s boat qualified for USRowing Southeastern Youth Championships which were held in Sarasota, Florida in mid-May. A week later she returned to her beautiful Denia, Spain but not before TriStar hosted a farewell celebration in her honor. She received a commemorative oar with signatures of the coaches and team and a bag filled with notes from each member of the team.

“Mireia will forever be a part of the TriStar family, and we will miss her immensely,” Moore said.