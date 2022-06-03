ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
More improvements to Sandy Springs Park started yesterday

The city of Maryville started improvements at Sandy Springs Park that are expected to last until Nov. 7.

Improvements are split into two phases, a release from the city states.

“Our goal from the beginning of the project was to maintain Sandy Springs Park as a safe, beautiful and functional green space for our community to enjoy for many years,” City Engineer Kevin Stoltenberg said in the release.

The first phase will end on July 7 and includes renovating the basketball courts and repaving the Greenway Trail from Best Street to Montvale Road. Sections of the trail will be closed for one to two days at a time throughout June, and closures will be roped off and marked with signage.

Phase two is expected to start July 10 and end in November, depending on weather.

Projects include widening and replacing sidewalks; re-paving parking lots and reconfiguring parking stalls; replacing the wooden, split rail fence with steel handrail; upgrading lighting; improving drainage near the Cedar Street tennis courts; and landscaping.

Maryville proposed $150,000 in the budget starting on July 1 for Sandy Springs Park projects and has $1.4 million appropriated from previous years.

Since 2019, Maryville has completed six improvements to the park that included reconstructing the existing pavilion and renovating restrooms; renovating the concession stand; fencing softball fields; upgrading softball field lighting and basketball court lighting; and replacing Greenway Trail bridges.

