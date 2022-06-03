ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kansas City, MO

2 critically injured in 3-vehicle crash in KCMO

By David Medina
KSHB 41 Action News
 4 days ago
Two people were critically injured in a three-vehicle crash in Kansas City, Missouri, on Thursday night.

The crash happened around 9:45 p.m. at Emanuel Cleaver II Boulevard and Prospect Avenue.

KCMO police report a red Toyota Corolla was traveling at "a very high rate of speed" southbound on Prospect. Once it reached just north of Cleaver II, it struck the rear end of a southbound grey Honda CRV.

The collision caused the Toyota to slide, rotate and strike a concrete barrier.

After hitting the barrier and carrying on heading southbound on Prospect, the Toyota struck a parked Chevrolet Equinox. Only after hitting the Equinox did the Toyota come to rest in a grassy area on the west side of Prospect.

Police said two Toyota occupants were extricated and transported to an area hospital in critical condition.

Investigation into this incident is ongoing.

KCTV 5

Two juveniles seriously injured in northeast KC ATV crash

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - Two juveniles suffered serious injuries Saturday afternoon after being involved in a crash on an all-terrain vehicle. The Kansas City Police Department stated the two juveniles were riding on a black Jasscol ATV and headed southbound on Maple Boulevard at a high rate of speed.
KANSAS CITY, MO
KCTV 5

No injuries following boat fire in Paola

PAOLA, KS (KCTV) --- The Paola Fire Department on Sunday morning responded to a boat fire at Miola Lake, which is located at 299th Street and Hedge Lane Park. The fire happened at 9:15 a.m. this morning. There were no reported injuries, according to the fire department.
PAOLA, KS
KMBC.com

KCPD: Missing Kansas City woman found safe

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Kansas City police say a missing woman last seen Sunday afternoon has been found and is safe. Doris J. Walker was reported missing after last being seen walking north in the 2300 block of Lister Avenue at 4:30 p.m. Sunday. Police said early Monday morning...
KANSAS CITY, MO
northwestmoinfo.com

Cameron Resident Arrested After Short Pursuit

DAVIESS COUNTY, MO – A pursuit in Daviess County on Saturday resulted in the arrest of a Cameron man who was wanted in Caldwell County. The Daviess County Sheriff’s Office reports an officer attempted to conduct a traffic stop on US Highway 69. In a probable cause affidavit the Deputy states the vehicle failed to stop and continued traveling south at approximately 50 to 55 miles per hour.
DAVIESS COUNTY, MO
KMBC.com

Officials: Cause of Overland Park apartment fire was an accident

OVERLAND PARK, Kan. — Overland Park fire investigators said a fire at the Highland Apartments Friday afternoon started accidentally after someone improperly disposed of smoking materials. The fire destroyed an eight-unit apartment building near 80th and Farley streets. Investigators said someone tried to get rid of the smoking materials...
OVERLAND PARK, KS
KSHB 41 Action News

Read the latest Kansas City, Missouri news and weather from KSHB 41 Action News, updated throughout the day.

