2 critically injured in 3-vehicle crash in KCMO
Two people were critically injured in a three-vehicle crash in Kansas City, Missouri, on Thursday night.
The crash happened around 9:45 p.m. at Emanuel Cleaver II Boulevard and Prospect Avenue.
KCMO police report a red Toyota Corolla was traveling at "a very high rate of speed" southbound on Prospect. Once it reached just north of Cleaver II, it struck the rear end of a southbound grey Honda CRV.
The collision caused the Toyota to slide, rotate and strike a concrete barrier.
After hitting the barrier and carrying on heading southbound on Prospect, the Toyota struck a parked Chevrolet Equinox. Only after hitting the Equinox did the Toyota come to rest in a grassy area on the west side of Prospect.
Police said two Toyota occupants were extricated and transported to an area hospital in critical condition.
Investigation into this incident is ongoing.
