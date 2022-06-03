2 critically injured in 3-vehicle crash in KCMO

Two people were critically injured in a three-vehicle crash in Kansas City, Missouri, on Thursday night.

The crash happened around 9:45 p.m. at Emanuel Cleaver II Boulevard and Prospect Avenue.

KCMO police report a red Toyota Corolla was traveling at "a very high rate of speed" southbound on Prospect. Once it reached just north of Cleaver II, it struck the rear end of a southbound grey Honda CRV.

The collision caused the Toyota to slide, rotate and strike a concrete barrier.

After hitting the barrier and carrying on heading southbound on Prospect, the Toyota struck a parked Chevrolet Equinox. Only after hitting the Equinox did the Toyota come to rest in a grassy area on the west side of Prospect.

Police said two Toyota occupants were extricated and transported to an area hospital in critical condition.

Investigation into this incident is ongoing.