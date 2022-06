COLUMBUS – Three Huron Tiger athletes finished on the podium over the weekend during the state track meet at Jesse Owens Memorial Stadium in Columbus. Senior Sean Kaminski finished on top of the podium, after finishing with a score of 6’6″ in high jump. Kaminski is the first Huron track athlete to earn a state title since 2011, and the first Huron high jumper to do so since 1989.

COLUMBUS, OH ・ 6 HOURS AGO