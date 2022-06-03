ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Seattle, WA

Mariners overtake Orioles in 10th

By Sportsnaut
Sportsnaut
Sportsnaut
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=31Pvm7_0fyzliuk00

Abraham Toro’s run-scoring triple in the 10th inning held up as the winning hit as the Seattle Mariners topped the host Baltimore Orioles 7-6 on Thursday night.

Diego Castillo (2-0) pitched the last two innings for the victory. He struck out the first two batters in the bottom of the 10th before Adley Rutschman lined out to second base to end the game.

Toro was in his first game in nearly two weeks because he had a stint on the injured list with a strained shoulder. He had one extra-base hit in May, when he played in 20 games.

Luis Torrens and Jesse Winker both went 3-for-5 for the Mariners.

Jorge Lopez (3-3) took the loss, going 2 1/3 innings.

After the teams combined to score seven runs in the sixth inning, neither team scored again until the 10th.

Torrens capped a four-run sixth inning with a single to drive in two runs for Seattle. The Orioles pulled even at 6-6 after Ramon Urias hit an RBI double and Cedric Mullins ripped a two-run double.

Mariners starter Chris Flexen was in line to be the winner when he departed after giving up three runs in five innings.

Baltimore starter Jordan Lyles gave up five runs (four earned) in five innings. He faced three batters without recording an out in the sixth, as the first of four Baltimore pitchers in the frame.

A night after the Orioles homered four times, they settled for eight hits. Ryan Mountcastle’s RBI double came in the first inning.

Baltimore’s Austin Hays had run-scoring singles in the first and third innings as he stretched his hitting streak to 13 games.

The Mariners tied the game in the top of the third when Torrens scored on catcher Rutschman’s throwing error. Hays’ single in the bottom of the inning forged another tie.

–Field Level Media

More must-reads:

Comments / 0

Related
The Spun

John Smoltz Opinion Goes Viral: MLB World Reacts

An opinion from ex-MLB star turned analyst John Smoltz went viral on social media on Saturday night. Smoltz, one of the best pitchers in MLB history, believes that Shohei Ohtani could be better off focusing on just one position. The longtime MLB analyst believes that Ohtani could be the Jacob...
MLB
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Baltimore, MD
City
Seattle, WA
Local
Washington Sports
Seattle, WA
Sports
Local
Maryland Sports
Govans, MD
Baltimore, MD Sports
thecomeback.com

MLB fans angry about latest disastrous bad strike three call

The Chicago Cubs defeated the St. Louis Cardinals 6-1 on Saturday afternoon. St. Louis had a chance to make a dent in its deficit late in the game. But that rally was thwarted, with an assist to home plate umpire, Bruce Dreckman. Trailing 5-1 in the seventh inning, the Cardinals...
CHICAGO, IL
The Spun

MLB World Reacts To The Pride Logo Controversy

Sports teams across the country are celebrating Pride Month in a variety of different ways. But a group of players on one MLB team did not want to participate. According to the Tampa Bay Times, a handful of players on the Tampa Bay Rays chose to wear their normal uniforms rather than add rainbow-colored logos to their Pride Night uniforms, caps and sleeves. Among them was Rays pitcher Jason Adam.
SAINT PETERSBURG, FL
ClutchPoints

Mike Trout, Shohei Ohtani are baseball’s biggest stars, also MLB’s biggest problem

The Los Angeles Angels are supposed to be a good team this year. They are expected to reach the postseason and be a competitive ball club. But following their embarrassing 10-0 loss at the hands of the Phillies, who were playing in their first post-Joe Girardi contest, the Angels losing streak was extended to nine consecutive games. The Halos are now just one game above .500 and sit 7.5 games behind the Astros in the AL West. And MLB may have a major issue if the Angels don’t turn things around in 2022.
ANAHEIM, CA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jesse Winker
Person
Abraham Toro
Person
Austin Hays
Person
Adley Rutschman
Person
Luis Torrens
Person
Jordan Lyles
The Spun

Look: Yankees Player Has Reportedly Requested A Trade

After being sent down to Triple-A Scranton, Yankees utility man Miguel Andújar reportedly wants out of the organization. First reported by MLB insider Hector Gomez and confirmed by Ken Rosenthal, "Miguel Andújar has requested a trade from the Yankees." Noting that it's not the first time that the...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
FanSided

Chants to replace ‘Yankees Suck!’ at Fenway Park while Sox are losing to Reds

In case you opted out of watching the Boston Red Sox on Tuesday night while the New York Yankees were busy smacking the Los Angeles Angels of Anaheim 9-1, the boys from Beantown put the hurt on the last-place — nah, just kidding, they struggled to hit the Reds just like they struggled to hit the Orioles before them. Turns out teams have ups and downs over the course of a long season, and a four-game sweep over the Mariners didn’t ensure a World Series. Who knew?
NEW YORK CITY, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Rockies#Brewers#The Seattle Mariners
ClutchPoints

Tigers manager A.J. Hinch gets honest on Javier Baez’s abysmal start to 2022 season

Not much has gone Javier Baez’s way in his debut season with the Detroit Tigers, and he had another performance to forget on Saturday. After being provided with a pair of days off by Tigers manager A.J. Hinch, the versatile shortstop returned to the Tigers’ lineup for their road series opener against the New York Yankees, where he failed to reach base and struck out once in three plate appearances. Hinch once again slotted in Baez to bat fifth in the clash with the current AL East leaders on Saturday, and the veteran infielder came away with strikeouts in all three of his at-bats in the game.
DETROIT, MI
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
MLB Teams
Seattle Mariners
MLB Teams
Kansas City Royals
MLB Teams
Atlanta Braves
NewsBreak
Baseball
NewsBreak
Sports
MLB Teams
Colorado Rockies
MLB Teams
Baltimore Orioles
MLB Teams
St. Louis Cardinals
NewsBreak
MLB
Golf Digest

Plunking four straight batters in the ninth inning is a heck of a way to lose a ballgame

Watch baseball long enough and you’ll see all sorts of walk-offs. Singles, homers, balks, bunts, and bloops. You might even see a grand slam, a wild pitch, or a runner steal home. They’re rare, but they happen. What hasn’t happened, or at least not that we’ve seen, is what went down in the 9th-inning of double-A ball between the Biloxi Shuckers and Pensacola Blue Wahoos on Sunday. The Yahoos came to the plate in the bottom of the ninth needing three runs to win it, which they proceeded to get with a little help from the Shuckers’ closer, who plunked [full LeBron voice] not one, not two, not three but four consecutive batters to end the game.
BASEBALL
Sportsnaut

Sportsnaut

59K+
Followers
47K+
Post
21M+
Views
ABOUT

We're all about NFL, CFB, NBA, and MLB news, rumors and lists. Sportsnaut.com prides itself on being #NautOpinionated.

 https://sportsnaut.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy