Windsor Senior Ava Sacco Signs Dance NLI to LSU

By Cam Lavallee
 4 days ago

While Thursday was my penultimate day at the station, I still managed to find my way out to one more National Letter of Intent signing before I left.
This was one in a sport that I hadn’t seen a signing for to this point, which was a cool way to go out.

Over at Windsor Central High School, senior Ava Sacco signed her NLI to further her academic and athletic career at Louisiana State University.
Sacco will be joining the LSU Dance team, and with the Tigers being the reigning national champions, will have an instant opportunity to become a national champion herself.
Sacco, who has been a dancer since she was 3 years old, was joined at the signing ceremony by her parents, Staci and Andrew, siblings Angelo and Gia, as well as friends and well wishers.
After signing her name to make things official, Ava spoke about how much this day, and this achievement, meant to her.

Windsor Senior Dancer Ava Sacco says, “I can only remember being 3 years old and starting dance, and not thinking that it would ever take me this far. But, once I had developed my passion for dance, I think around 8th grade I knew that I wanted to be on a dance team at the collegiate level. When that came through this year, I mean, it still feels like a dream.”

Along with her dancing abilities, Sacco has proven to be equally as skilled in the classroom.
During her time at Windsor, Sacco has been a member of the National Honor Society, been on the High Honor Roll, served as the Student Council President her freshman through junior years, and spent her senior year as Executive Treasurer.
Once she gets down to Baton Rouge, Sacco is planning on majoring in Kinesiology.
Congratulations to Ava and her family, and best of luck at LSU.

