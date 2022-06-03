LGBTQ+ Center in Orlando reopens in-person counseling site

Apopka Mayor Bryan Nelson made a surprise announcement about the upcoming budget at the June 1st City Council meeting. "Some good news today," Nelson said. "We just got our tax base for next year's tax base to work towards budgets, and trust me... we've got a lot of needs. [But] just so everyone knows, our tax base as of the fiscal year 2021-22 was $4.2 billion... this year, it's $5.1 billion - a 21% increase in property values. So the taxes generated will be a net increase of $3.7 million... so we've got $3.7 million additional to spend this year on our budget, but inflation will take a big hit out of that. But at this point, I wanted to share [the news] with everyone."

