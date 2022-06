TAMPA, Fla. - It’s possible to create a painting using only your brain and help treat ADHD through a program developed by a University of South Florida professor. The computer interfaced program is called "brain painting," and it’s the brainchild of USF Researcher and Professor Marvin Andujar. He said the project started off from his work with brain-controlled drones, and then college students came to him for help with focus and concentration in classes. The program can use virtual reality headset or a specialized cap to record your concentration.

TAMPA, FL ・ 7 HOURS AGO