NACOGDOCHES, Texas (KTRE) - Diboll, Garrison and Kennard are all getting ready for their trips to Round Rock for the 2022 UIL State baseball tournaments. For Garrsion and Kennard, this is the second time ever to make it to the state tournament. Garrison lost last year in the 2A championship game to New Deal. Kennard lost last year in the 1A state championship to Fayetteville. This will be Diboll’s first ever state tournament appearance.

NACOGDOCHES, TX ・ 5 HOURS AGO