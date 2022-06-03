Man makes changes after charges, thanks to diversion program

SARASOTA, Fla. - The 52-year-old suspect accused of murdering two women within one month has died in Sarasota County Jail, possibly from a medical-related illness. In a news release, State Attorney Ed Brodsky said William Devonshire died Sunday morning at 6:38 a.m. Sarasota police said the double-murder suspect was taken to Sarasota Memorial Hospital following a medical event on May 17.
ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. - A Florida mom was arrested and booked into jail on several charges after her two-year-old son accessed a gun and shot his father, who later died at the hospital, according to Orange County Sheriff's Office. Deputies responded to a home on Tobie Court on May 26,...
WESLEY CHAPEL, Fla. - On what was once a cattle ranch in Pasco County now stands a bridge to the future, rising in the form of a new high school. June may seem a little early for a back to school story, but Kirkland Ranch Innovation Academy is no ordinary school.
ORLANDO, Fla. - The stepfather of an abused boy who was rescued by an attentive waitress at a Florida restaurant on New Year's Day 2021 has been convicted of false imprisonment, child abuse, and child neglect. A six-person jury convicted Timothy Lee Wilson, 36, on all 10 counts, the State...
TAMPA, Fla. - Two Bay Area men were arrested last week for their role in the Jan. 6 Capitol riots. Brian Boele, 59, of Lakeland and James Brett IV, 48, of Clearwater were added to the list of more than 800 people arrested and charged for breaching the US Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021. They said Brett and Boele illegally forced their way into the Capitol grounds and made it to the lower terrace where they confronted police.
ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. - Over the last 35 years, hundreds of people have taken their own lives by jumping from the Sunshine Skyway Bridge. Last summer, the state finished installing fencing to try to prevent these suicides, and the rates have significantly dropped. Gary King of Pinellas County lost his...
TAMPA, Flal - A mother in search of answers is hitting the road to find her daughter's killer. Brittany Phillips – a student at Eckerd College – was murdered in 2004 and 18 years later her case remains unsolved. Her mom, Maggie Zingman, is hoping to change that...
EAST TAMPA, Fla. - One week into Hurricane season, and Florida has already had its first brush with a tropical disturbance. Hillsborough County officials just released new evacuation zones, and the map changes put 75,000 people in an evacuation zone for the first time. The biggest map change is in...
TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — The Florida Highway Patrol said it is looking for a woman believed to have been involved in a man’s hit-and-run death near Dade City Saturday night. Troopers said that a 38-year-old man from Kentucky was killed after being hit by a vehicle heading west on Kiefer Road. The vehicle fled the […]
WIMAUMA, Fla. — At least one person is dead in a crash near U.S. 301 at Lightfoot Road, according to the Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office. The agency tweeted around 12:45 p.m. that all lanes of U.S. 301 are closed just south of the intersection. Florida Highway Patrol troopers have...
TAMPA, Fla. - A man is dead, and two others are injured after two shootings were reported in East Tampa Monday afternoon, the Tampa Police Department said. Officers responded to the first shooting at around 1:40 p.m. after someone shot into a vehicle near Ybor City on East Columbus Drive and 14th Street, TPD confirmed. Officers said two people have been hospitalized in this shooting and are in serious condition.
TAMPA, Fla. — The Tampa Police Department has charged three people in connection to a deadly shooting that happened back in June 2021. Police say they arrested Raphael Tyree Thomas and Tyrone James Ellison, both 23 years old, along with 17-year-old Donte Moses Turner for the death of a man who was found shot in a car on I-275.
Comments / 1