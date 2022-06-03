ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Man makes changes after charges, thanks to diversion program

fox13news.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThose accepted into the jail diversion program receive treatment...

www.fox13news.com

Comments / 1

Related
fox13news.com

Suspect in Tamiami Trail murders dies in Sarasota County Jail

SARASOTA, Fla. - The 52-year-old suspect accused of murdering two women within one month has died in Sarasota County Jail, possibly from a medical-related illness. In a news release, State Attorney Ed Brodsky said William Devonshire died Sunday morning at 6:38 a.m. Sarasota police said the double-murder suspect was taken to Sarasota Memorial Hospital following a medical event on May 17.
SARASOTA, FL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Adele#Diversion Program#Substance Abuse#Mental Illness
fox13news.com

Two Bay Area men face federal judge after being arrested for role in Capitol riots

TAMPA, Fla. - Two Bay Area men were arrested last week for their role in the Jan. 6 Capitol riots. Brian Boele, 59, of Lakeland and James Brett IV, 48, of Clearwater were added to the list of more than 800 people arrested and charged for breaching the US Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021. They said Brett and Boele illegally forced their way into the Capitol grounds and made it to the lower terrace where they confronted police.
TAMPA, FL
fox13news.com

Mom on crusade to catch daughter's killer

A mother in search of answers is hitting the road to find her daughter's killer. Brittany Phillips – a student at Eckerd College – was murdered in 2004 and 18 years later her case remains unsolved.
TAMPA, FL
fox13news.com

Hillsborough County releases new evacuation zones for residents

EAST TAMPA, Fla. - One week into Hurricane season, and Florida has already had its first brush with a tropical disturbance. Hillsborough County officials just released new evacuation zones, and the map changes put 75,000 people in an evacuation zone for the first time. The biggest map change is in...
HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY, FL
WFLA

Troopers seek driver who killed man in Pasco County hit-and-run

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — The Florida Highway Patrol said it is looking for a woman believed to have been involved in a man’s hit-and-run death near Dade City Saturday night. Troopers said that a 38-year-old man from Kentucky was killed after being hit by a vehicle heading west on Kiefer Road. The vehicle fled the […]
PASCO COUNTY, FL
fox13news.com

TPD: Two East Tampa shootings leave one dead, two injured

TAMPA, Fla. - A man is dead, and two others are injured after two shootings were reported in East Tampa Monday afternoon, the Tampa Police Department said. Officers responded to the first shooting at around 1:40 p.m. after someone shot into a vehicle near Ybor City on East Columbus Drive and 14th Street, TPD confirmed. Officers said two people have been hospitalized in this shooting and are in serious condition.
TAMPA, FL

Comments / 0

Community Policy