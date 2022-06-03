Man makes changes after charges, thanks to diversion program

TAMPA, Fla. - Two Bay Area men were arrested last week for their role in the Jan. 6 Capitol riots. Brian Boele, 59, of Lakeland and James Brett IV, 48, of Clearwater were added to the list of more than 800 people arrested and charged for breaching the US Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021. They said Brett and Boele illegally forced their way into the Capitol grounds and made it to the lower terrace where they confronted police.

TAMPA, FL ・ 11 HOURS AGO