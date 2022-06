LEBANON, N.H. (WCAX) - Police in New Hampshire arrested a Vermont man who they say crashed a stolen car in Lebanon. Lebanon Police say they received two reports of a man stealing license plates Friday night. The first was at the Powerhouse Mall parking lot. The second was from a vehicle on Benning Street, where police say the suspect then drove away in a black Volvo.

LEBANON, NH ・ 17 HOURS AGO