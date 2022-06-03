ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Diego, CA

Brewers strike for four in 9th inning, stun Padres

By Sportsnaut
Sportsnaut
Sportsnaut
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0PtKcF_0fyzkdbk00

Andrew McCutchen snapped an 0-for-32 skid with a walk-off single as the Milwaukee Brewers rallied with four runs in the ninth inning for a 5-4 victory over visiting San Diego on Thursday.

The Brewers rallied against closer Taylor Rogers (0-3), who failed to retire any of the four hitters he faced.

Keston Hiura, who struck out on each of his first three-at bats, singled to open the ninth. Rogers then hit Kolten Wong and Victor Caratini with pitches to load the bases. Jace Peterson followed with a bases-clearing triple off the wall in right-center to tie it 4-4.

Nabil Crismatt took over for Rogers, and McCutchen lined the game-winning single to center, ending the opener of a four-game series.

The Padres, who lost their fourth straight game, wasted a strong start by Sean Manaea, who allowed one run on five hits in six innings. He struck out eight and walked two.

Jorge Alfaro put the Padres up 3-1 in the sixth with his third homer, a two-run shot. Pinch hitter Jose Azocar opened the inning with a bloop double down the right field line off Brent Suter, who entered to start the inning. After Trent Grisham’s sacrifice bunt, Alfaro hammered the first pitch 416 feet to center.

San Diego made it 4-1 in the eighth after loading the bases with one out against Peter Strzelecki, who was making his major league debut after being called up Monday from Triple-A Nashville. Sergio Alcantara followed with a sacrifice fly.

Strzelecki (1-0) then threw a scoreless ninth and wound up earning the victory.

The Padres got their first run off Brewers starter Adrian Houser in the fifth. Manny Machado singled with two outs, and Eric Hosmer followed with an RBI double to right-center.

Milwaukee answered in the bottom half when Kolten Wong scored from third on a bases-loaded groundout by McCutchen. Manaea escaped further damage when Luis Urias bounced into an inning-ending double play.

Houser allowed one run on five hits in five innings, with five strikeouts and three walks. He is winless in his past five starts.

–Field Level Media

More must-reads:

Comments / 1

Related
The Spun

John Smoltz Opinion Goes Viral: MLB World Reacts

An opinion from ex-MLB star turned analyst John Smoltz went viral on social media on Saturday night. Smoltz, one of the best pitchers in MLB history, believes that Shohei Ohtani could be better off focusing on just one position. The longtime MLB analyst believes that Ohtani could be the Jacob...
MLB
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Wisconsin Sports
City
San Diego, CA
Milwaukee, WI
Sports
San Diego, CA
Sports
Local
California Sports
City
Milwaukee, WI
ClutchPoints

Mike Trout, Shohei Ohtani are baseball’s biggest stars, also MLB’s biggest problem

The Los Angeles Angels are supposed to be a good team this year. They are expected to reach the postseason and be a competitive ball club. But following their embarrassing 10-0 loss at the hands of the Phillies, who were playing in their first post-Joe Girardi contest, the Angels losing streak was extended to nine consecutive games. The Halos are now just one game above .500 and sit 7.5 games behind the Astros in the AL West. And MLB may have a major issue if the Angels don’t turn things around in 2022.
ANAHEIM, CA
FanSided

Yankees release prospect who allegedly stole and sold teammates’ equipment

Yankees release prospect who allegedly stole and sold teammates’ equipment. The New York Yankees have released outfield prospect, Jake Sanford, after news broke of him stealing and selling teammates’ equipment. The 24-year-old outfielder has been released from the Yankees after it was reported that he was stealing his...
MLB
The Spun

MLB World Reacts To The Pride Logo Controversy

Sports teams across the country are celebrating Pride Month in a variety of different ways. But a group of players on one MLB team did not want to participate. According to the Tampa Bay Times, a handful of players on the Tampa Bay Rays chose to wear their normal uniforms rather than add rainbow-colored logos to their Pride Night uniforms, caps and sleeves. Among them was Rays pitcher Jason Adam.
SAINT PETERSBURG, FL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Manny Machado
Person
Eric Hosmer
Person
Jorge Alfaro
Person
Brent Suter
Person
Adrian Houser
Person
Jace Peterson
Person
Taylor Rogers
Person
Trent Grisham
Person
Andrew Mccutchen
Person
Sean Manaea
Person
Kolten Wong
thecomeback.com

MLB fans angry about latest disastrous bad strike three call

The Chicago Cubs defeated the St. Louis Cardinals 6-1 on Saturday afternoon. St. Louis had a chance to make a dent in its deficit late in the game. But that rally was thwarted, with an assist to home plate umpire, Bruce Dreckman. Trailing 5-1 in the seventh inning, the Cardinals...
CHICAGO, IL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Padres#Mariners#Pinch#Triple A
The Spun

Look: Yankees Player Has Reportedly Requested A Trade

After being sent down to Triple-A Scranton, Yankees utility man Miguel Andújar reportedly wants out of the organization. First reported by MLB insider Hector Gomez and confirmed by Ken Rosenthal, "Miguel Andújar has requested a trade from the Yankees." Noting that it's not the first time that the...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
FanSided

Chants to replace ‘Yankees Suck!’ at Fenway Park while Sox are losing to Reds

In case you opted out of watching the Boston Red Sox on Tuesday night while the New York Yankees were busy smacking the Los Angeles Angels of Anaheim 9-1, the boys from Beantown put the hurt on the last-place — nah, just kidding, they struggled to hit the Reds just like they struggled to hit the Orioles before them. Turns out teams have ups and downs over the course of a long season, and a four-game sweep over the Mariners didn’t ensure a World Series. Who knew?
NEW YORK CITY, NY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
MLB Teams
San Diego Padres
MLB Teams
Seattle Mariners
MLB Teams
Atlanta Braves
NewsBreak
MLB
MLB Teams
Milwaukee Brewers
MLB Teams
Kansas City Royals
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Baseball
MLB Teams
St. Louis Cardinals
ClutchPoints

Cardinals’ Albert Pujols’s final MLB season draws extreme truth bomb from Manny Machado

Albert Pujols announced that he is going to retire at the end of the 2022 MLB season. Pujols has enjoyed a storied career that will earn him a place in Cooperstown someday. He spent the first portion of his career in St. Louis before signing with the Angels. However, Pujols made his return to the Cardinals this season and will retire with his original ball club.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
Sportsnaut

Sportsnaut

59K+
Followers
47K+
Post
21M+
Views
ABOUT

We're all about NFL, CFB, NBA, and MLB news, rumors and lists. Sportsnaut.com prides itself on being #NautOpinionated.

 https://sportsnaut.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy