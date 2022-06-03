ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
CSL goes 1-on-1 with NASCAR driver Chris Buescher

 4 days ago

(CHARLOTTE SPORTS LIVE) — This past Sunday at the Coca-Cola 600, Chris Buescher went flying into the infield as one of his tires detached. It was scary to see, but of course, good to know he walked away from the crash unharmed.

Charlotte Sports Live has an update on how he’s feeling, but breaking news as of Thursday, Buescher is now out of Sunday’s race in St. Louis after testing positive for COVID-19. Zane Smith gets the call to replace him.

Earlier Thursday, we still got some thoughts from the driver when he joined our Julian Sadur for a conversation.

