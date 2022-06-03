HIGH SCHOOL SOFTBALL: Troy mercy-rules Massena in state sub-regional, 16-1

BOOK DISCUSSION: Troy Public Library’s monthly book group meets the first Monday of every month at 6:30 pm to discuss a wide range of book selections. New members are always welcomed. Monthly participation is not necessary, come for the books that interest you! This is a hybrid program, you may attend in person or via Zoom according to your preference. Here are our upcoming book selections: June 6th – Cultish: The Language of Fanaticism by Amanda Montell; July 11th – Cuba: An American History by Ada Frerrer, Chapters 1-21; August 8th – Cuba: An American History by Ada Frerrer, Chapters 22-33; September 5th – The Beekeeper of Aleppo by Christy Lefteri. This discussion is free and open to the public. Registration is required. To register call the library at 518-274-7071 or online at www.thetroylibrary.org Troy Public Library is located at 100 Second Street, Troy, NY.

TROY, NY ・ 19 HOURS AGO