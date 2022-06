LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - An 80-year-old Louisville man said he has looked and looked, but can’t find an apartment to rent in his price range. “I guess I’ll sleep in the street,” said the man who did not want to be identified; he’s worried it would make landlords even less likely to rent to him. “I have no option. There is no option.”

