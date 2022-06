There’s no love lost between Melissa Gorga and Teresa Giudice. The Real Housewives of New Jersey castmates and sisters in law are no longer pretending to like each other, Melissa, 42, said in a May 16 interview on the Betches’ Mention It All podcast. She told the podcast that she gave it her all and is simply throwing in the towel when it comes to her famously volatile dynamic with Teresa, 49. “I truly feel like I have hit every avenue,” Melissa admitted. “I have no guilt.”

