New scam, new tricks = new ways to steal your money

TOPEKA (KSNT) – Scammers continue to improve their tactics to steal your money.

This time, a scam call is hitting close to home, and they’ve got some new and deceptive tricks up their sleeves.

Scam callers are using the appearance of the energy company Evergy in an attempt to steal personal information in the area of Topeka and Wamego. For the Wamego area, they even made a convincing story up about the city severing it’s ties with the power supply, leading to a new collaboration and of course bills with “Evergy.”

In both Topeka and Wamego, the caller ID identified the scam caller as Evergy. Upon picking up, an electronic voice states that the receiver has substantial past due bills with the electric company. From there, they ask you to speak with a “representative” who will push on needing your banking info immediately, saying if you don’t send over the information your power will be shut down within the hour.

For one Wamego community member, scammers were looking for almost $1,000 in dues. He wants to let others know this problem exists before the scam succeeds in taking undeserved money.

“Usually utility companies don’t call you if you’re late and start demanding payment,” said Joshua Wildin. “It’s usually through mail communication or they send out different notices saying this is going to happen within a certain period of time. Whereas with this phone call it was we’re cutting your power off within the next hour.”

According to the legitimate Evergy – past due accounts calls requesting payment are never made the same day as the disconnection.

Evergy noted that since the COVID-19 pandemic, scammers have increased calls, texts, emails, and in-person tactics. If you can’t verify that you’re speaking with an every employee, do not give them any sensitive information.

