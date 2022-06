Jimmy Butler was the most important player to the Miami Heat's success this season, but Tyler Herro was not too far behind. The third-year guard elevated his game this season, averaging 20.7 points, five rebounds and four assists off the bench en route to winning Sixth Man of the Year in landslide fashion. After the Heat lost in the Eastern Conference finals to the Boston Celtics, Herro stated in his exit interview that earning a starting spot is a priority. "I would like to start. I think it's my fourth year, so I think I've earned it, and we'll see what happens," he said.

MIAMI, FL ・ 13 HOURS AGO