Leon County, TX

Escaped murderer linked to 5 more deaths, Texas officials say

By Billy Gates, Nexstar Media Wire
 4 days ago

LEON COUNTY, Texas ( KXAN ) — An escaped murderer is now connected with the deaths of two adults and three children in Leon County, Texas, the Texas Department of Criminal Justice said Thursday.

Gonzalo Lopez, 46, was serving a life sentence for capital murder when he escaped a prison transport bus May 12 between Gatesville and Huntsville, and authorities believe Lopez was involved in the deaths of those five people.

The TDCJ said it believes Lopez is driving a 1999 white Chevrolet Silverado pickup with Texas license plate DPV4520. TDCJ said it was missing from the home where the people were found dead.

    Authorities believe Gonzalo Lopez stole this pickup, a white 1999 Chevrolet Silverado, from a home where five people were found dead in Leon County, Texas on Thursday. It has Texas license plate DPV4520.
    Authorities believe Gonzalo Lopez stole this pickup, a white 1999 Chevrolet Silverado, from a home where five people were found dead in Leon County, Texas on Thursday. It has Texas license plate DPV4520. (Photo courtesy of TDCJ)
    Gonzalo Lopez
    Gonzalo Artemio Lopez.
    Gonzalo Lopez

TDCJ said while they were investigating leads in the area, “law enforcement agencies received a call from an individual who became concerned after not hearing from an elderly relative.” That tip led authorities to the home where they discovered the bodies, TDCJ said.

Lopez was on a transport bus with 15 other inmates and two guards when he stabbed one of the guards. He drove the bus a short distance before he fled on foot, and authorities have been looking for him since. Law enforcement rode horseback and used train dogs to search for him in Leon County about two weeks ago.

“We will not rest until Lopez is caught,” said TDCJ Executive Director Bryan Collier on May 15.

Lopez has been added to the Texas 10 Most Wanted Fugitives List, according to the Texas Department of Public Safety.

