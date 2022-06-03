ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
WHO 13

Authorities say gun violence is on the rise in Des Moines

By Calyn Thompson
WHO 13
WHO 13
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1b6qBD_0fyzfMKm00

DES MOINES, Iowa – Numbers show gun violence is an issue in the metro.

“Over the last couple years in the metro, we’ve seen an uptick in shootings,” Sgt. Michael Fong, with the Des Moines Police Department, said in a video on the DMPD’s Facebook page.

Residents are starting to see the rising trends.

“I don’t think the violence here with guns is that bad,” Salaam Chism, of Des Moines, said, “but you know the possibility it could get worse overtime.”

Darlene Hecke, of Des Moines said, “I know that there’s been more and more just here on the southside of Des Moines, not that far from the Capitol or the governor’s mansion.”

According to Des Moines Police, as of May 17 there have been 109 confirmed shooting incidents with 36 people shot, and 315 firearms taken off the streets.

A video posted on Des Moines Police Facebook page states over the last three years, officers have taken an average of 641 guns off the streets annually. Also, an average of 71 people have survived being shot each year. Police say they are on pace to exceed that in 2022.

Solutions to stop gun violence seem to differ.

“It isn’t the gun that kills people, it’s the person behind the gun pulling the trigger that kills the people,” Jerry Polson Jr., of Des Moines, said.

“Obviously, you put the guns in the wrong hands and innocent people start dying,” Chism said.

Many agree something needs to be done.

“What we need is a mindset change,” DMPD Chief Dana Wingert said. “And that starts not with the police department, that starts in the home.”

“Everybody has to do something,” Hecke said, “because to sit back and do nothing, it will happen again.”

Des Moines Police posted the video to their Facebook page on May 26, after the school shooting in Texas. With it, they wrote: “We will always stand between you and danger.”

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to who13.com.

Comments / 1

Related
WHO 13

Ames shooting victim’s father calls for ‘good gun laws’

AMES, Iowa — The father of one of the Ames shooting victims at Cornerstone Church hopes out of tragedy will come change when it comes to gun violence. Terry Montang is the father of 22-year-old Eden Montang who was shot and killed along with 21-year-old Vivian Flores. The shooting happened just before 7:00 p.m. on […]
AMES, IA
KCRG.com

Local law enforcement officials support a “Red Flag” law in Iowa

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Two law enforcement officials said public safety could improve if lawmakers in Des Moines passed a “Red Flag” law in Iowa. The moniker is the umbrella term for what is known as an “extreme risk protection order” law. Red Flag laws, which exist in 19 states including Washington D.C., temporarily take guns away from someone deemed a threat to themselves or others.
DES MOINES, IA
WHO 13

Deadly Ames shooting highlights dangers of domestic violence

AMES, Iowa — Days after the deadly shooting outside of an Ames church that killed Iowa State students Eden Montang, 22, and Vivian Flores, 21, some are wondering what can be done to prevent any similar tragedies from happening in Iowa. The Story County Sheriff’s Office believes the gunman, who died by suicide after the […]
AMES, IA
KCRG.com

Car owners gather to give Iowa teen special graduation party

DES MOINES, Iowa (WOI) - More than 70 car owners came together to give an Iowa teen a one-of-a-kind graduation party. Jonathan Watson recently graduated from Ruby Van Meter School in Des Moines. His family says he loves cars. But he has a chromosome duplication disorder, which has effects resembling...
DES MOINES, IA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Gun Violence#Guns#Shooting#Violent Crime#Dmpd
ottumwaradio.com

Police: Ottumwa Man Dropped Off Child to School While Intoxicated

An Ottumwa man faces a child endangerment charge after authorities say he escorted his child to school while he was intoxicated. According to court records, on May 11, 33-year-old Davit Otto walked his kindergarten-aged child over a mile to Douma Elementary while highly intoxicated. Once he arrived at the school, Otto allegedly displayed the inability to speak coherently and unsteady balance. Additionally, Otto passed in and out of consciousness at the school.
OTTUMWA, IA
ourquadcities.com

U-Haul passenger faces drug, theft charges after arrest in Bettendorf

A 40-year-old Des Moines man has been released on his own recognizance after Bettendorf Police found him in a U-Haul van with methamphetamine, prescription drugs and an expensive surveyor tool. Richard Eatwell faces felony charges of first-degree theft and possession of a controlled substance – third or subsequent offense, and...
BETTENDORF, IA
Western Iowa Today

Update: Man who killed 2 outside Iowa church faced harassment case

AMES, Iowa (AP) — Authorities say a man who fatally shot two women before killing himself in the parking lot of an Iowa church had been romantically involved with one of the women and faced a court hearing next week on a charge of harassing her. They say 33-year-old Johnathan Lee Whitlatch, of Boone, pulled up in a pickup truck to 22-year-old Eden Montang, 21-year-old Vivian Flores and another woman just before 7 p.m. Thursday outside Cornerstone Church on the outskirts of Ames and began shooting with a 9 mm handgun. Story County Sheriff Paul Fitzgerald says Montang and Flores were killed, and Whitlatch shot himself. The sheriff says the women were friends and students at Iowa State University who were walking together to the church for a weekly service.
AMES, IA
KCCI.com

Families release statements after shooting at Cornerstone church in Ames

DES MOINES, Iowa — The community of Ames is mourning after two college students were killed outside Cornerstone Church. Eden Montang and Vivian Flores were both going to attend a college ministry event Thursday night when Montang's ex-boyfriend killed them, and himself. The Story County Sheriff confirms this was...
AMES, IA
KCCI.com

The latest on the deadly shooting outside of Ames church

AMES, Iowa — The Story County Sheriff's Office says three people died in a shooting outside ofCornerstone Church on the eastern edge of Ames on Thursday night. Story County authorities provided new details on Friday. Sheriff Paul Fitzgerald identified the two women killed in the shooting as 22-year-old Eden...
AMES, IA
WHO 13

Fort Dodge officer on paid leave after hit-and-run crash

FORT DODGE, IOWA — A Fort Dodge Police officer is on paid leave pending the results of an investigation into a hit-and-run crash. According to a news release from the police department, officers were called to the intersection of Highway 20 and Vasse Avenue in rural Webster County on a report of a crash at […]
FORT DODGE, IA
KCRG.com

Father of Ames shooting victim speaks during church service

AMES, Iowa (KCCI) -The members of Cornerstone Church in Ames have gone through a wide range of emotions following a deadly shooting where three lives were lost, KCCI’s Andrew Mollenbeck reports. Difficult for many. But imagine being a parent. Terry Montang got up and shared some words about his...
AMES, IA
kciiradio.com

Vehicles Crash Into Wellman Restaurant

Friday afternoon, authorities were called to DJ’s Casual Cafe, 603 9th Avenue in Wellman, for initial reports of a truck running into the building and leaking fluids. A second report confirmed there were actually two vehicles involved in the incident. The driver of the second vehicle was complaining of injuries, and was transported to Mercy Hospital in Iowa City. Wellman Fire, Washington County Ambulance Service and the Washington County Sheriff’s Office responded the the scene. Deputies filed a state accident report and have issued a citation to Angel Marie Lynn of Burlington for driving under suspension.
WASHINGTON COUNTY, IA
Iowa Capital Dispatch

Restaurant inspection update: Sewage, rodent carcasses, mold and filth

State and county food inspectors have cited Iowa restaurants and grocery stores for hundreds of food-safety violations this past month, including moldy food, rodent infestations and food utensils “covered in filth.” At least three Iowa eateries were forced to close after inspectors discovered they lacked running water, were too filthy or didn’t have enough working […] The post Restaurant inspection update: Sewage, rodent carcasses, mold and filth appeared first on Iowa Capital Dispatch.
IOWA STATE
Axios Des Moines

Iowa town will revise plan to halt Ankeny encroachment

Alleman will drop a 6-acre parcel from its annexation proposal to resolve concerns Polk County supervisors raised last week, Mayor Bob Kramme tells Axios.Why it matters: Supervisors said they would reconsider the small city's plans to expand its territory after rejecting a request to support the proposal last week if the proposal is modified. If supervisors back the plan, it could strengthen Alleman's case before Iowa's City Development Board.Catch up fast: Kramme told Axios that annexing nearly 1,970 acres of unincorporated land would protect the town of about 450 people from Ankeny's rapid expansion.Alleman's plan includes some of the same areas that would be annexed under a competing request that goes before the Ankeny City Council Monday.Both plans are vying for the support of local governments to help strengthen their cases before the CDB.Zoom in: The parcel Alleman is eliminating from its proposal covers an area near Northwest 54th Street and Irvinedale Drive. The land doesn't overlap with Ankeny's plan.Supervisors had raised concerns that the parcel creates a disconnected "island" of land, which isn't allowed under state law.What's ahead: Alleman's plan will be reconsidered by supervisors in coming weeks, Supervisor Bob Brownell told Axios.
ANKENY, IA
WHO 13

Iowa lawmakers react to deadly Ames shooting

AMES, Iowa — Many Iowa politicians are weighing in on the deadly shooting at Ames’ Cornerstone Church Thursday night. Officials say two victims and the suspected shooter died in the incident. Governor Kim Reynolds (R) Reynolds’ first tweet about the incident said, “Tonight’s act of senseless violence took the lives of two innocent victims at […]
AMES, IA
WHO 13

WHO 13

8K+
Followers
3K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

WHO13.com is Iowa's most trusted source for local news, weather and sports.

 https://www.who13.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy