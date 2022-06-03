ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Racine, WI

Racine Mayor institutes curfew following shooting

By Denise Lockwood
Racine County Eye
Racine County Eye
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2hZeIq_0fyzfHv900

RACINE, Wis. – Racine Mayor Cory Mason has issued a city-wide curfew for youth under 18 and called on state officials for more resources to prevent violence in Racine.

Enacting the curfew

Mason decided to enact the curfew following a shooting where at least two people were shot and injured Thursday afternoon as they gathered at Graceland Cemetery for the funeral of Da’Shontay King, a man shot by police last month.

“Today’s heinous shooting at a cemetery while a family was already mourning the loss of a loved one is a new low for these perpetrators of violence in our community,” Mason said in a written statement posted on social media. “The violence has got to stop! Revenge is not the answer. Ending gun violence is the top priority of the police department and my administration.”

What police know so far

Two victims were transported to Ascension Hospital – Spring Street campus.

One person was treated and released. A Flight for Life helicopter took the other person to Froedtert Hospital in Milwaukee. Their condition is unknown, said Jessie Metoyer, deputy chief of police for the Racine Police Department.

The shooting suspect or suspects remain at large.

With the rash of gun violence in Racine, officials with the Racine Police Department plan to have a heavy presence at the Horlick, Case and Park graduations this week.

“We grieve with our community,” Metoyer said. “We are also stepping up/enhancing our curfew enforcement.”

Zachary B. Brenner, a four-year veteran of the force, shot and killed King on May 20 during a traffic stop where he was found to be armed, according to the Wisconsin Department of Justice.

At a press briefing held just days before King was shot, Racine Police Chief Maurice Robinson stated that “the City of Racine has experienced a 49% increase in shots fired incidents and six homicides this year. To curb the gun violence, Racine Police have been executing search warrants on identified vehicles and persons.”

Mason condemns shooting, asks state for more resources

Mason condemned the shooting and requested more violence prevention resources from the state.

He has also instructed the Racine Police Department to enforce juvenile curfew ordinances through the weekend.

“Anyone under 18 must be home by 11 p.m.,” he said regarding the curfew. “This violence must end. If you have any information about the horrific events of today, I urge you to contact the Racine Police Department immediately.”

Police ask for video footage

Officials with the Racine Police Department are asking the public to send them any video footage of the shooting incident to Lt. Chad Melby at chad.melby@cityofracine.org and Sgt. Koepnick at justin.koepnick@cityofracine.org. They will check their email and contact you regarding your footage.

Comments / 1

Related
wlip.com

Police search for Wisconsin cemetery shooter who injured 2

RACINE, Wis. (AP) — Police are still searching for whoever opened fire during a funeral at a Wisconsin cemetery. Someone began shooting during Da’Shontay King’s funeral Thursday afternoon in Racine. King was fatally shot by Racine police last month. A 19-year-old woman and a 35-year-old woman were...
RACINE, WI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Racine man accused, firing shots near elementary school

RACINE, Wis. - A 29-year-old Racine man is accused of firing a handgun a short distance from an elementary school. The accused is Zachary Nelson – and he faces the following criminal counts:. Discharge firearm in school zone. Second-degree recklessly endangering safety. Negligent handling of a weapon. Disorderly conduct.
RACINE, WI
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Racine, WI
Racine, WI
Crime & Safety
City
Mason, WI
Local
Wisconsin Crime & Safety
City
Milwaukee, WI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Milwaukee Deer District shooting victim 'on the verge of being evicted'

MILWAUKEE - A Milwaukee man's life has taken a turn after he was shot near the Deer District May 13. He says a night of fun led to him falling on hard times. Vernell Terrell told FOX6 News he was celebrating his 40th birthday when people started shooting near the Deer District. He was hit once, but that one bullet changed his life in more ways than one.
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Milwaukee shootings: 4 injured in 3 incidents

MILWAUKEE - Police are investigating three separate shootings that happened Saturday night in the city of Milwaukee. The first shooting happened near 26th and Mineral around 7 p.m. A 41-year-old Milwaukee man was taken to the hospital and is expected to survive. The second shooting happened around 8:15 near 29th...
MILWAUKEE, WI
Urban Milwaukee

Suspect Criminally Charged in Connection to Sextuple Homicide

MILWAUKEE, WI – On Saturday, June 4, 2022, the Milwaukee County District Attorney’s Office issued criminal charges against Travis L. Birkley in connection to a sextuple homicide that occurred on January 23, 2022, on the 2500 block of N. 21st Street. Birkley was charged with six counts of...
MILWAUKEE, WI
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Cory Mason
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Milwaukee motorcycle crash, medical examiner called

MILWAUKEE - The medical examiner was called to the scene of a motorcycle crash in Milwaukee Sunday evening, June 5. It happened on the northbound I-43 Kilbourn Avenue tunnel off-ramp into downtown Milwaukee. Sheriff's officials said the crash involved just the motorcycle, and the operator suffered "very serious injuries." The...
MILWAUKEE, WI
wtmj.com

Bail set at $1,000,000 for suspect in six-victim homicide case

MILWAUKEE – Bail has been set at $1,000,000 for a man accused of killing six people inside of a Milwaukee home back in January. 34-year-old Travis Lamar Birkley is facing six counts of Felony Murder-Armed Robbery in Milwaukee County Court. Birkley made his initial appearance in court on Sunday...
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Ryan Sorenson West Allis fatal stabbing; man sentenced to 16 years

WEST ALLIS, Wis. - One of two convicted in the September 2019 stabbing death of Ryan Sorensen in West Allis was sentenced to 16 years in prison and nine years of extended supervision on Monday, June 6. Angel Monge Mathuzima and Shirley Monge, husband and wife, were convicted in the...
WEST ALLIS, WI
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shooting#Curfew#Gun Violence#Violent Crime#Racine Mayor#Ascension Hospital#Froedtert Hospital
CBS 58

Milwaukee man charged for 6 murders; police discover selfie with victims

MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- 34-year-old Travis Birkley has been arrested in connection with six shooting deaths in January of 2022. Birkley is being held on one million dollars bail. On Jan. 23, 2022, at approximately 3:21 p.m., two Milwaukee police officers arrived at 2505 N. 21st St. for an entry...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
CBS Minnesota

Woman Arrested In WI For Driving Under The Influence With 4 Kids In Car

ST. CROIX COUNTY, Wis. (WCCO) – A woman was arrested in western Wisconsin Friday evening for allegedly driving under the influence with four children in the car. According to the Wisconsin State Patrol, dispatch received a complaint about a car driving erratically, westwards on Interstate 94 in St. Croix County. A trooper saw the car and stopped it around 8:30 p.m. The 27-year-old woman from Milwaukee was driving with four children in the car, who were as old as 10 years old and as young as 2 years old. A field sobriety test determined she was driving the car while impaired, the state patrol says. She was arrested and taken to a local hospital for a chemical test. She’ll be taken to St. Croix County Jail and held on charges of operating a motor vehicle while impaired with minors in the car, lane deviation, having no insurance, and open intoxicants.
SAINT CROIX COUNTY, WI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Brookfield Metro Market retail theft: 2 suspects sought

BROOKFIELD, Wis. - Two female suspects, in the attached security surveillance photograph, stole approximately $100 worth of items from Metro Market. The suspects went through the self check out and didn't scan any of the items. The suspect wearing the white t-shirt distracted the clerk by giving her alcohol that...
Racine County Eye

Business Spotlight: We Rock the Spectrum Kid’s Gym

We Rock the Spectrum Kid’s Gym is coming to Racine. Andre and Heather Bennett are opening this all-inclusive gym to provide individuals with disabilities the opportunity to grow, strengthen their bodies, and thrive in an accepting community. The future gym will be located at 5509 Durand Ave. and will serve families of Racine and Kenosha County. The grand opening date is currently to be determined.
RACINE, WI
Racine County Eye

Racine County Eye

Racine, WI
5K+
Followers
3K+
Post
998K+
Views
ABOUT

Racine County Eye provides readers with up-to-date local news from southeastern Wisconsin, including Kenosha and Racine. We cover local news about development, crime, schools, transportation, employment, COViD-19, and state, county, and local politics.

 https://www.racinecountyeye.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy