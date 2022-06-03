Racine Mayor institutes curfew following shooting

RACINE, Wis. – Racine Mayor Cory Mason has issued a city-wide curfew for youth under 18 and called on state officials for more resources to prevent violence in Racine.

Enacting the curfew

Mason decided to enact the curfew following a shooting where at least two people were shot and injured Thursday afternoon as they gathered at Graceland Cemetery for the funeral of Da’Shontay King, a man shot by police last month.

“Today’s heinous shooting at a cemetery while a family was already mourning the loss of a loved one is a new low for these perpetrators of violence in our community,” Mason said in a written statement posted on social media. “The violence has got to stop! Revenge is not the answer. Ending gun violence is the top priority of the police department and my administration.”

What police know so far

Two victims were transported to Ascension Hospital – Spring Street campus.

One person was treated and released. A Flight for Life helicopter took the other person to Froedtert Hospital in Milwaukee. Their condition is unknown, said Jessie Metoyer, deputy chief of police for the Racine Police Department.

The shooting suspect or suspects remain at large.

With the rash of gun violence in Racine, officials with the Racine Police Department plan to have a heavy presence at the Horlick, Case and Park graduations this week.

“We grieve with our community,” Metoyer said. “We are also stepping up/enhancing our curfew enforcement.”

Zachary B. Brenner, a four-year veteran of the force, shot and killed King on May 20 during a traffic stop where he was found to be armed, according to the Wisconsin Department of Justice.

At a press briefing held just days before King was shot, Racine Police Chief Maurice Robinson stated that “the City of Racine has experienced a 49% increase in shots fired incidents and six homicides this year. To curb the gun violence, Racine Police have been executing search warrants on identified vehicles and persons.”

Mason condemns shooting, asks state for more resources

Mason condemned the shooting and requested more violence prevention resources from the state.

He has also instructed the Racine Police Department to enforce juvenile curfew ordinances through the weekend.

“Anyone under 18 must be home by 11 p.m.,” he said regarding the curfew. “This violence must end. If you have any information about the horrific events of today, I urge you to contact the Racine Police Department immediately.”

Police ask for video footage

Officials with the Racine Police Department are asking the public to send them any video footage of the shooting incident to Lt. Chad Melby at chad.melby@cityofracine.org and Sgt. Koepnick at justin.koepnick@cityofracine.org. They will check their email and contact you regarding your footage.