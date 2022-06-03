Town sign in Deep River vandalized with racist slurs

WINDSOR LOCKS — A Hartford man was arrested after authorities found a loaded handgun in his backpack at Bradley International Airport, state police said Monday. Armand D. Slack, 26, of Hartford, was charged with carrying a pistol without a permit, illegal tampering with airport equipment, illegal sale/purchase of a large-capacity magazine and criminal possession of a pistol or revolver. The tampering charge means he was circumventing security by trying to bring in contraband, police said; the charge about the large-capacity magazine means it has the capacity to hold more than 10 rounds, which makes it illegal in the state of Connecticut.

HARTFORD, CT ・ 23 HOURS AGO