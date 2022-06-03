Town sign in Deep River vandalized with racist slurs

DEEP RIVER, Conn. — Community members in Deep River gathered outside town hall Sunday to rally against messages left on a community board last Wednesday. The wording on the sign was changed to read “Trump 2024” followed by two derogatory terms directed at people of color and then “are bad.”
SOUTHINGTON, CT- (WFSB) - Amazing K9 Duo’s is spending time with the Southington Police K9 Unit, over the next few weeks. Today we’re introducing you to Officer Carbone and K9 Kay. This team has been together for a little over two months and was donated to the Southington...
#Milford CT– On June 6, 2022, at 0122, Andrew Campos was thrown out of Stonebridge Restaurant for being unruly. Campos continued to make a disturbance outside and slapped an officer’s hand away when they were attempting to escort him away. He was taken into custody and is accused of the above charges. He was released on bond.
EAST LYME, CT (WFSB) - Neighbors in East Lyme are talking about an attempted break on Plants Dam Road last week. It occurred in broad daylight. A family member was home as the duo repeatedly rang the front doorbell. When they didn’t get an answer, they went to the back....
SEYMOUR, CT (WFSB) – A group of elected leaders joined environmental activists to renew their calls for action on a Seymour dam. The Kinneytown Dam has long been blamed for killing several species of fish in the Naugatuck River. For the last ten years, Kevin Zak of the Naugatuck...
Ledyard, CT- (WFSB) - A Quaker Hill man is facing DWI and firearm charges for an incident that occurred in May. On May 6th, 2022, the Ledyard Police Department responded to a two-vehicle accident on Route 12 near the intersection of River Drive in Ledyard, CT. Their investigation determined that...
NEW BRITAIN – An apartment fire close to the city’s Polish neighborhood occurred while the Little Poland Festival was happening Sunday. Festival-goers along Broad Street caught the sight of gray smoke billowing up around noontime. New Britain Fire Department responded to a porch fire at 85 Booth St.,...
BRIDGEPORT, Conn. (WTNH) – Following a fatal stabbing outside of a club in Bridgeport, police have launched an official investigation. Police stated in a press release that on Sunday morning, around 2 a.m., officers responded to a reported stabbing and assault on Madison Avenue at Club Azul. Officers on the scene said they found one […]
WINDSOR LOCKS — A Hartford man was arrested after authorities found a loaded handgun in his backpack at Bradley International Airport, state police said Monday. Armand D. Slack, 26, of Hartford, was charged with carrying a pistol without a permit, illegal tampering with airport equipment, illegal sale/purchase of a large-capacity magazine and criminal possession of a pistol or revolver. The tampering charge means he was circumventing security by trying to bring in contraband, police said; the charge about the large-capacity magazine means it has the capacity to hold more than 10 rounds, which makes it illegal in the state of Connecticut.
HARTFORD, Conn. (WFSB) - Emergency officials are responding to a fire on 1806 Middletown Avenue in North Branford. According to the North Branford Police, the home is under construction and one of the floors inside the home fell. Police say no injuries were reported, and the occupants made it out...
SEYMOUR, Ct. — A Connecticut man is facing a host of charges after causing three separate accidents on a state highway while driving the wrong way intoxicated, Connecticut State Police confirmed. Kevin Reilly, 51, of Seymour was taken into custody Saturday evening after troopers found him in a disabled...
NORWICH, Conn. (WTNH) – The East Great Plain Volunteer Fire Department was dispatched to a fire at a Holiday Inn on Laurel Boulevard in Norwich at around 3 p.m. on Sunday. The fire was subdued quickly after the first crew’s arrival and put under control around 3:30 p.m. No injuries were reported. The Norwich Fire […]
This past Saturday (6/4/22) I attended an event in Monroe, CT called ‘The Barnum Festival Car Show; Meals, Wheels and Deals.”. There were carnival rides, live music, food and a ton of fun. The foundation or spine of the event was classic cars and trucks. There were hundreds of rare and beautiful cars to look at or judge. In this sea of shiny chrome and eye-popping color, one vehicle stood out to me, it was a Texas Chainsaw Massacre truck owned by New Milford's Sam Gentile.
WINDHAM, Conn. — Unionized medical professionals and other staff members at the Hartford HealthCare-owned Windham Hospital protested Monday as they look to raise awareness around what they call a “patient care crisis.”. Union members said they are ultimately demanding safety from the healthcare system— safety for staff members...
Fishing Report Charlestown Breachway Rhode Island. Charlestown breachway state beach ri state parks. & sunday in rhode island but we do have availability in city island at 8 am. These fish are resident fish that spend the winter offshore in deep water, returning inshore from spring to late...
