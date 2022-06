WWE NXT's North American Championship was on the line tonight during NXT In Your House, and over the past few weeks, the animosity between Champion Cameron Grimes and Carmelo Hayes has built to a fever pitch. Tonight it was time for that battle to finally be decided, and both stars countered constantly thanks to knowing each other so well. Trick Williams tried to give his friend the upper hand at several points, but Grimes always found a way to keep the numbers advantage at bay, and at one point it looked like he had the win in the bag. Hayes kept getting up though, and after leaping off the top rope and delivering a kick with authority, it was Hayes who was once again being crowned the new NXT North American Champion.

WWE ・ 2 DAYS AGO