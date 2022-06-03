ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Francisco, CA

Majority of country rooting for Celtics over Warriors in NBA Finals, Twitter data says

By Aaron Tolentino
KRON4 News
KRON4 News
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0IqYlk_0fyzelJS00

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — The country has made up its mind. The majority of the United States will be rooting for the Boston Celtics over the Golden State Warriors, according to Twitter data.

Thirty-two of the 50 states will be rooting for the Celtics. The other 18, including California, will be rooting for the Warriors.

A Kendrick Lamar album has coincided with Warriors championships

A map put together by BetOnline shows which team different parts of the country is rooting for. All the West Coast states are rooting for Golden State. All the northeast states — except New York and Pennsylvania — are rooting for the Celtics. (New York has the Knicks and Nets while the 76ers are in Philadelphia.)

That map is based on geotagged Twitter data and fan hashtags based on the state those tweets are coming from. Over 150,000 tweets were tracked in this report.

These are the fan hashtags from each team that were tracked:

  • Warriors
    • #DubNation
    • #GoldBlooded
    • #WarriorsGround
  • Celtics:
    • #CelticPride
    • #BleedGreen

For more information on how geotagged tweets are tracked, click here . The Warriors lost Game 1 to the Celtics at home Thursday evening. Game 2 will be Sunday at Chase Center in San Francisco.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KRON4.

