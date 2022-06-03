Tropical Storm Warning issued for Monroe Lower Keys by NWS

Effective: 2022-06-07 04:22:00 EDT Expires: 2022-06-07 05:30:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Target Area: Miami-Dade FLOOD ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 530 AM EDT EARLY THIS MORNING * WHAT...Flooding caused by excessive rainfall continues. * WHERE...A portion of South Florida, including the following county, Miami-Dade. * WHEN...Until 530 AM EDT. * IMPACTS...Minor flooding in low-lying and poor drainage areas. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 422 AM EDT, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to thunderstorms. Minor flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly in the advisory area. Between 2 and 3 inches of rain have fallen. - Additional rainfall amounts up to 1 inch are expected over the area. This additional rain will result in minor flooding. - Some locations that will experience flooding include Homestead, Coral Gables, Homestead Miami Speedway, Black Point, The Redland, Kendall, Pinecrest, Florida City, Princeton, Naranja, Goulds, Homestead Base, Leisure City, Richmond West, West Perrine, Zoo Miami, Cutler Bay, Country Walk, Richmond Heights and Palmetto Bay. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

