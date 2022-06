Durham, N.C. — The Durham Bulls (29-25) defeated the Nashville Sounds (34-20) 4-1 on Sunday evening to claim the six-game series outright, winning all but two matchups. Durham struck first in the opening inning as 1B Jonathan Aranda went yard on a solo shot to give the Bulls their 16th homer of the series. Sounds LF Abraham Almonte would tie the game at one in the third with an RBI single. Later that inning, Bulls 3B Miles Mastrobuoni would match Almonte’s RBI single with an RBI single of his own to regain the lead.

DURHAM, NC ・ 22 HOURS AGO