THE FOLLOWING IS A DANVILLE AREA COMMUNITY COLLEGE RELEASE. DANVILLE — The Danville Area Community College Sonography program is thrilled to announce the addition of a Kyoto Fetus Ultrasound Examination Phantom “Space Fan-ST.” The new Phantom was purchased following a generous donation from Iroquois Federal Foundation, Inc., funding the majority of the fees with the balance being supported by the Pete and Doris Clapp Education Fund. The fetal phantom will provide the exposure needed to prepare for one of the hardest ultrasound modalities to learn as a student. Previously, students have relied on community volunteers for OB scanning; which the program continues to welcome and encourage.

DANVILLE, IL ・ 2 DAYS AGO