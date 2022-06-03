Overnight shooting leaves juvenile dead in Evansville. Tri-State trying to find ways to ease pain at the …. LST 325 shares D-Day history in anniversary of invasion. Posey Co. Councilman facing charges after alleged …. Coroner says autopsy of East Michigan death shows …
EVANSVILLE, In. (WEHT) – On the 78th anniversary of the D-Day invasion, the LST 325 shared the history of the ship and the intricate part both the LST and Evansville played. Before it found its current home on the Ohio River, the LST 325 was on the English Channel helping insert sailors, tanks and many other supplies into Omaha on June 6, 1944.
HENDERSON, Ky. (WEHT) – The Henderson County Colonels are moving on to the quarterfinals of the KHSAA softball tournament after defeating Oldham County on Saturday 13-0. The 2nd and 3rd innings is where the Colonels were able to do their most damage. Kaytlan Kemp who went 4-4 at the plate, Jamaya Byrum who went 3-3 and Anna Willet who went 3-4 help lead the team offensively. Henderson County is only two wins away from playing for a state title. The Colonels play South Warren on June 10th.
EVANSVILLE, In. (WEHT) – Roosevlet Jones has joined David Ragland’s staff at the new director of men’s basketball operations at the University of Evansville. Jones is a former player at Butler University where he was two-time Big East second team player. After college he played professionally for...
