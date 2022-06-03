HENDERSON, Ky. (WEHT) – The Henderson County Colonels are moving on to the quarterfinals of the KHSAA softball tournament after defeating Oldham County on Saturday 13-0. The 2nd and 3rd innings is where the Colonels were able to do their most damage. Kaytlan Kemp who went 4-4 at the plate, Jamaya Byrum who went 3-3 and Anna Willet who went 3-4 help lead the team offensively. Henderson County is only two wins away from playing for a state title. The Colonels play South Warren on June 10th.

HENDERSON COUNTY, KY ・ 1 DAY AGO