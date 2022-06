The McNabb Center is set to officially cut the ribbon on the Claiborne County Jail to Work Program on June 10 as it opens the doors at 2 p.m. The Center provides a plethora of services including rehab, therapy, substance use treatment and life skills to female inmates who are housed in the new facility. These women are required to achieve gainful employment and pay restitution once graduated from the 8 to 12 week program as they transition back into the community.

CLAIBORNE COUNTY, TN ・ 2 DAYS AGO