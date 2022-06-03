City approves fuel surcharge for tow companies

Companies that tow vehicles for the city of Frederick will be allowed to add a surcharge to their rates during times when fuel prices are high.

The city's aldermen unanimously passed two ordinances Thursday night that allow companies to add a $10 surcharge to tows when the price of diesel fuel is at least $3.29 per gallon as determined by the U.S. Energy Information Administration's website.

One of the ordinances passed Thursday amends the city's master fee schedule to allow for a surcharge in the current fiscal year of 2022, and the other to amend the fee schedule in fiscal 2023, which begins July 1.

The Frederick Police Department keeps a list of authorized companies that tow vehicles involved in collisions, disabled or abandoned vehicles, vehicles needing roadside services, vehicles that are evidence in a crime, and other vehicles seized by the department.

Several towing company owners asked the mayor and aldermen at a recent workshop for surcharge given the rapidly rising price of diesel fuel.