COVID vaccine for young kids almost here

Residents of some western states may see intense heat this weekend, with temperatures forecasted to reach far above 100 degrees Fahrenheit (38 C).The heat wave is expected to hit parts of Arizona, California and Nevada especially hard — including the cities of Phoenix, Las Vegas and Sacramento.The National Weather Service (NWS) office in Sacramento warns everyone to be prepared for dangerous heat conditions. “This heat will impact everyone, not just those sensitive to heat risk!” the agency said in a tweet.An “extreme heat watch” has been issued for southern Arizona and nearby parts of California. Isolated areas, inlcuding around Phoenix,...

ARIZONA STATE ・ 15 HOURS AGO