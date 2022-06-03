ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Face masks return to Sacramento City Unified due to surge in local covid-19 cases

By Sergio Robles
FOX40
FOX40
 6 days ago

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — Sacramento City Unified School District (SCUSD) is requiring once again the use of face masks indoors at all schools because of a surge in covid-19 cases in the region.

The use of face masks by all students, staff and teachers in indoor settings will begin again on Monday, June 6, according to a district statement.

The district also announced that it would “strongly encourage” the use of testing as a way to keep the community safe during extracurricular activities, such as graduation ceremonies, proms and promotions.

Current district guidance on indoor extracurricular events states that masking is optional if a negative covid-19 test is provided prior to entering.

The district’s announcement about the return of face masks in indoor settings came on Thursday, the same day that the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention announced that several counties in California, including Sacramento, moved into the “ high ” community level of covid-19 transmission.

“The case rate is now about 8 times higher than it was when the District lifted the masking mandate in mid-April and hospitalizations have increased to 12.1 per 100,000 people,” reads the District’s statement.

The school district statement said that administrators anticipated the shift after the community level went from “low” to “medium” in the previous days, and that the projected move to the “high” level was based on data from Thursday, May 26.

The school district will provide face masks at no cost to “all individuals who need them,” but students may also wear a well-fitting face mask that meets guidance from the California Public Health Department.

SCUSD also provides free testing to all students, staff and their household members at three testing centers that are open every weekday.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to FOX40.

