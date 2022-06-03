Kaukauna, Freedom, and Oshkosh West all move on in state softball tournament

SEYMOUR, Wis. (WFRV) – Repeating as state champions is one of the harder things to do in sports. As NBA basketball legend Bill Walton said, winning the first championship is the easy part. The Kaukauna Ghosts softball team has not lost a game all season and they are trying to get back to that championship in Madison.

They faced off against Hortonville in Pulaski and in the first at-bat of the game, Polar Bear’s Maggie Werner gets a hold of the ball, a solo shot to start and Hortonville puts Kaukauna on notice, leading 1-0.

Kaukauna isn’t undefeated for nothing, they answer in the second inning after a double by Taryn Christopher, Anna Laccount does the same and with the RBI, the game is tied.

Still in second inning, Ghosts get the offense going with Kelly Meredith chopping one back up the middle to score Laccount and giving Kaukauna a 2-1 lead.

With that juice flowing, Kaukauna’s Hayley Wittman cranks on out to right-center, all the way to the wall. One run will score and the throw to third base comes in a little off target, so Wittman comes home, 4-1 Kaukauna.

The Ghosts would tag on one more run to win 5-1, making this their 48th straight win and moving on in the state tournament.

Also in Division I, vying for a chance to continue their dream of competing for a state title, Oshkosh West and Neenah.

The Rockets took the lead first, in the third inning off a hit by Piper Alberg to bring home two runs and give the Rockets a 2-1 lead.

But the Wildcats claw back, with Braelee Jodarski hitting a three-run home run in the fifth inning to put West ahead 4-3.

Then, in the bottom of the 7th, Neenah down to its final out with the bases loaded tries to make some magic. Oshkosh West pitcher Brianna Bougie was having none of it and strikes out the batter looking to move on in the state tournament, winning 4-3.

If you wanted to see a pitching matchup, that was the Division II sectional finale between the Freedom Irish and Winneconne Wolves. Winneconne’s Macey Clark and Freedom’s Naleyah Bork would not let the offenses of the opposing team get even close to warmed up so it was scoreless until the top of the 7th inning.

That’s when maybe the nerves set in for Clark because with a runner on 1st, she hits both Sadie Jarmolowicz and Kiersten Kriewaldt to load the bases.

Then Clark walks Annabel Bartoszek, the next batter up. Carrington Klug comes into score and it’s 1-0 Irish. That’s the only run Freedom can score so we head to the bottom of the 7th.

The Wolves get a runner on second base but Bork was having none of it. With two outs, she gets a pop-up to send her team to the next phase of the tournament, winning 1-0.

