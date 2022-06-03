ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kaukauna, WI

Kaukauna, Freedom, and Oshkosh West all move on in state softball tournament

By MK Burgess
WFRV Local 5
WFRV Local 5
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3lRDSK_0fyzbadg00

SEYMOUR, Wis. (WFRV) – Repeating as state champions is one of the harder things to do in sports. As NBA basketball legend Bill Walton said, winning the first championship is the easy part. The Kaukauna Ghosts softball team has not lost a game all season and they are trying to get back to that championship in Madison.

They faced off against Hortonville in Pulaski and in the first at-bat of the game, Polar Bear’s Maggie Werner gets a hold of the ball, a solo shot to start and Hortonville puts Kaukauna on notice, leading 1-0.

Kaukauna isn’t undefeated for nothing, they answer in the second inning after a double by Taryn Christopher, Anna Laccount does the same and with the RBI, the game is tied.

Still in second inning, Ghosts get the offense going with Kelly Meredith chopping one back up the middle to score Laccount and giving Kaukauna a 2-1 lead.

With that juice flowing, Kaukauna’s Hayley Wittman cranks on out to right-center, all the way to the wall. One run will score and the throw to third base comes in a little off target, so Wittman comes home, 4-1 Kaukauna.

The Ghosts would tag on one more run to win 5-1, making this their 48th straight win and moving on in the state tournament.

Also in Division I, vying for a chance to continue their dream of competing for a state title, Oshkosh West and Neenah.

The Rockets took the lead first, in the third inning off a hit by Piper Alberg to bring home two runs and give the Rockets a 2-1 lead.

But the Wildcats claw back, with Braelee Jodarski hitting a three-run home run in the fifth inning to put West ahead 4-3.

Then, in the bottom of the 7th, Neenah down to its final out with the bases loaded tries to make some magic. Oshkosh West pitcher Brianna Bougie was having none of it and strikes out the batter looking to move on in the state tournament, winning 4-3.

If you wanted to see a pitching matchup, that was the Division II sectional finale between the Freedom Irish and Winneconne Wolves. Winneconne’s Macey Clark and Freedom’s Naleyah Bork would not let the offenses of the opposing team get even close to warmed up so it was scoreless until the top of the 7th inning.

That’s when maybe the nerves set in for Clark because with a runner on 1st, she hits both Sadie Jarmolowicz and Kiersten Kriewaldt to load the bases.

Then Clark walks Annabel Bartoszek, the next batter up. Carrington Klug comes into score and it’s 1-0 Irish. That’s the only run Freedom can score so we head to the bottom of the 7th.

The Wolves get a runner on second base but Bork was having none of it. With two outs, she gets a pop-up to send her team to the next phase of the tournament, winning 1-0.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WFRV Local 5 - Green Bay, Appleton.

Comments / 0

Related
WFRV Local 5

Kaukauna’s Tim Roehrig previews state softball

(WFRV) – The Kaukauna softball team is three wins away from tying a school record with 31 victories on the season, and with the FVA title in tow and a 50-plus game win streak behind them, the Ghosts head to the state tournament in Madison looking to take home their second straight Division 1 championship. […]
KAUKAUNA, WI
WFRV Local 5

Soccer Regional Finals: FRCC powers advance

(WFRV) – De Pere, Notre Dame and Pulaski all flexed their muscles Saturday with regional final victories Saturday afternoon. The Redbirds blanked Wisconsin Rapids Lincoln by a score of 6-0, while second-seeded Notre Dame kept their hopes alive to return to state, coming away with a 4-0 victory over Xavier. Pulaski survived West De Pere’s […]
PULASKI, WI
WFRV Local 5

State Track & Field: Day 2

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WFRV) – The WIAA state track & field meet wrapped up Saturday with runners taking home gold medals and field athletes finishing off strong seasons. In the boys 100-meter dash, Oshkosh North’s Lyndon Hemmrich-Hartman won the gold medal over prelim winner Jack May from De Pere. Fond du Lac’s Sydney Arndt made […]
HORTONVILLE, WI
WFRV Local 5

Hortonville’s Ben Smith wins state gold in shot put

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WFRV) – Making his mark as a sophomore at the state meet, Hortonville shot put thrower Ben Smith delivered on the big stage. Smith threw 59-04 in the shot put finals, falling just short of his sectional seeding mark but still taking the podium as the gold medal winner for Division 1 […]
HORTONVILLE, WI
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Wisconsin Sports
City
Hortonville, WI
City
Neenah, WI
City
Pulaski, WI
City
Green Bay, WI
City
Kaukauna, WI
City
Oshkosh, WI
Kaukauna, WI
Sports
City
Appleton, WI
City
Madison, WI
City
Winneconne, WI
WLUC

Menominee River fish poaching investigation concludes with 29 citations

MADISON, Wis. (WLUC) - The Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources (DNR), along with the Michigan Department of Natural Resources and the Illinois Department of Natural Resources, concluded a multi-year law enforcement investigation into the poaching and over-harvesting of hundreds of vulnerable spawning lake whitefish from the Menominee River. According to...
MENOMINEE, MI
wearegreenbay.com

Jersey Mike’s Subs coming to Howard, announces new address

HOWARD, Wis. (WFRV) – A New Jersey-based sandwich chain is adding another location in northeast Wisconsin. Jersey Mike’s Subs has announced on its website it will have a new store in Howard on 2485 Lineville Road. Officials did not give an exact date for the store opening but...
WFRV Local 5

Green Bay Glory win home opener

ASHWAUBENON, Wis. (WFRV) – In their opening home game of the 2022 season, the Green Bay Glory started off strong with a 3-2 win over Chicago City S.C. at Capital Credit Union Park. Christine Kitaru scored the first two goals of the game, with one in the early goings of the second half giving the […]
GREEN BAY, WI
cwbradio.com

Wisconsin Wildlife Officials Looking for a Black Bear in Wausau

(Terry Bell, WRN) Wisconsin wildlife officials are on the lookout for a black bear in Wausau. A black bear was spotted on a home security camera in Wausau Thursday morning. Kids at a nearby elementary school were kept inside as a precaution. Black bear attacks on humans are extremely rare;...
WAUSAU, WI
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Bill Walton
spmetrowire.com

DNR honors Point man with ‘Ethical Hunter’ award

A Stevens Point man has been honored as an ethical hunter after helping out a stranger during last year’s gun season. Mark Moersch, Jr., 29, received the 2021 Department of Natural Resources Ethical Hunter Award in may. It’s the 25th year that the department has sponsored the award.
STEVENS POINT, WI
WFRV Local 5

Former Green Bay Packers halfback Switzer dies at 89

MANHATTAN, Kan. (AP) — Veryl Switzer, the trailblazing former Green Bay Packers halfback who traded a career in the NFL for service as a lieutenant in the Air Force, died Saturday. He was 89. Before his professional career, Switzer starred on the gridiron and in track and field at Kansas State before returning as an […]
GREEN BAY, WI
WFRV Local 5

Softball Sectional Semis: Kaukauna-Hortonville rematch on tap

(WFRV) – Northeast Wisconsin’s top softball teams are now just a win away from state. Tuesday’s sectional semifinals watched the cream rise to the top among the area’s elite teams, and Thursday’s sectional finals will feature at least one rematch from the regular season. Top-seeded Kaukauna (27-0) and second-seeded Hortonville met twice in the regular […]
KAUKAUNA, WI
WFRV Local 5

June Dairy Month: Pollack-Vu in Ripon

(WFRV) – National Dairy Month is an annual tradition developed to celebrate the dairy industry and its contributions to the state and local communities. In Wisconsin, we celebrate National Dairy Month bigger than anywhere else because there is so much to celebrate in America’s Dairyland. Midwest Farm Weekly will be showcasing a number of different […]
RIPON, WI
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nba#Seymour#Polar Bear#Rbi#Laccount#Rockets
WFRV Local 5

Big fourth quarter helps Blizzard rout Steamwheelers

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – The first half between the Green Bay Blizzard and Quad Cities Steamwheelers resulted in a defensive stalemate. In the second half, and especially the fourth quarter, Green Bay flipped that trend on its head. The Blizzard scored 17 unanswered points in the final period to turn a tight contest into […]
GREEN BAY, WI
wearegreenbay.com

‘Small Town Wisconsin’ Film hits theaters this Friday

(WFRV) – Independent film ‘Small Town Wisconsin’ hits theaters locally this Friday. The film’s Director, Niels Mueller spoke to Local 5 Live with more on the film, shooting it locally and how it has made a name in the film festival scene. See the trailer for...
GREEN BAY, WI
Q985

Iconic Wisconsin Bar Sign Sold, Buyer Reveals Why They Bought It

88 Tavern in Beloit, Wisconsin, had been around for nearly three decades. The establishment has been known by a few different names, the aforementioned 88 Tavern, Kline's Club 88, and Kline's (Rooney's) 88 Pub Grub and Club. There are multiple accounts on Facebook for the 65 Portland Avenue location. The...
BELOIT, WI
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Softball
NewsBreak
Sports
wizmnews.com

Two La Crosse, one Winona native arrested in Ferryville for drugs

Two La Crosse and a Winona native were arrested back on May 28 for drug possession, as well as possibly stolen property. The Crawford County Sheriff’s Department shared the info on Facebook at 9:24 p.m. Saturday. It said the department got a call from a “concerned citizen” that the...
LA CROSSE, WI
wearegreenbay.com

UPDATE: Crash cleared on I-41 in Fond du Lac Co.

FOND DU LAC, CO., Wis. (WFRV) – WisDOT reports the crash is cleared, nearly an hour and a half earlier than estimated. It said the left lane of traffic is operational but does not comment about the northbound median. Original: NOW: Traffic impacted on I-41 at County OO in...
FOND DU LAC COUNTY, WI
WFRV Local 5

Soccer Regionals: Area’s high seeds roll in blowouts

(WFRV) – In the first round of the WIAA girls soccer regionals, the high seeds in the area rolled to blowout wins Tuesday night. De Pere rolled to a 10-0 victory over Stevens Point, Bay Port blanked Green Bay Preble 5-0, Appleton North handled Green Bay East 10-0, and Kimberly ousted Fond du Lac 5-0. […]
GREEN BAY, WI
wearegreenbay.com

Cheeseheads unite: the Great Wisconsin Cheese Festival begins in Little Chute

LITTLE CHUTE, Wis. (WFRV) – Hardly anything is more synonymous with Wisconsin than cheese. So what better time for a cheese festival than during National Dairy Month. In June, the first weekend brings Little Chute’s 34th annual Great Wisconsin Cheese Festival. The festival will be held right along the Fox River at Doyle Park in Little Chute, from June 3-5.
LITTLE CHUTE, WI
WFRV Local 5

WFRV Local 5

1K+
Followers
888
Post
135K+
Views
ABOUT

"Community news, weather, Wisconsin sports, Positively Wisconsin stories, Green Bay Wis, Fox Cities, Lakeshore and communities throughout Northeast Wisconsin. https://www.wearegreenbay.com/"

 https://www.wearegreenbay.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy