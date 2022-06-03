Escaped murderer linked to 5 more deaths, Texas officials say

Houston Man Faces up to Life in Prison and $10 Million Fine After Pleading Guilty to Heroin and Cocaine Charges in Louisiana. Louisiana – Alejandro Munoz, age 41, a resident of Houston, Texas, pled guilty on June 2, 2022, in a federal court in Louisiana before U.S. District Judge Eldon E. Fallon to a one-count indictment that charged him with conspiracy to distribute and possess with intent to distribute one kilogram or more of heroin and five kilograms or more of cocaine hydrochloride, in violation of Title 21, United States Code, Sections 841(a)(1), 841(b)(1)(A), and 846, announced U.S. Attorney Duane A. Evans.

HOUSTON, TX ・ 2 DAYS AGO