Escaped murderer linked to 5 more deaths, Texas officials say

By Billy Gates, Nexstar Media Wire
 4 days ago

Gonzalo Lopez, 46, was serving a life sentence for capital murder when he escaped a prison transport bus May 12 between Gatesville and Huntsville, and authorities believe Lopez was involved in the deaths of those five people.

