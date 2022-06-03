ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dixon, IL

Next Picture Show Presents About Face Exhibit

By Tim Lee
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Next Picture Show is pleased to present a new art exhibit, “About Face”, that will...

starvedrock.media

Time capsule found while demolishing old Wenona High School

Time capsules preserve history...and one was found Friday while demolishing part of the old Wenona High School. According to Fieldcrest Community Unit School District's Facebook page, the capsule contained three newspapers from 1926 and three coins. Midwest Construction Professionals was complimented for preserving the brick and original entrance that will...
WENONA, IL
rockfordscanner.com

Rockford Scanner™: Multiple People Pinned Under A Tree That Fell In Rockford

At approximately 6:25 this evening emergency personnel were called to the 1000 block of Woodlawn Avenue for reports of multiple people pinned/trapped under a large tree that fell. Multiple companies from the Rockford Fire Department were there to free everyone that was trapped and at least three people were reporting...
ROCKFORD, IL
nrgmediadixon.com

Dixon Farmers Market Opens With Wide Variety of Goods and More Vendors Than Ever

The time many people wait for all winter long is the beginning of the Dixon Farmers Market. The market is held annually at Haymarket Square in Dixon. Once again, vendors brought their wares to town and customers came to browse, peruse and to purchase the items. There were your usual vendors with bake goods to sell, but Farmers Market Director Jenny Glenn said this year they have a wider variety of items for people to get.
DIXON, IL
Lake and McHenry County Scanner

‘Joyous young man’: 18-year-old Vernon Hills man who recently graduated from high school dies in Wisconsin

An 18-year-old Vernon Hills man, who recently graduated from high school, died earlier this week after being pulled unresponsive from a lake in Lake Geneva, Wisconsin. The Town of Geneva Police Department said the incident happened around 8 p.m. Sunday. A 911 call was made for a rescue call near a residence off of South […]
VERNON HILLS, IL
MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF

Dog dies in Machesney Park fire

MACHESNEY PARK, Ill. (WTVO) — A dog died in an early Sunday morning house fire in Machesney Park. North Park Fire responded to a fire on Wilson Avenue, between N. Second Street and the river, around 5:30 a.m. Crews found a fire in a bedroom on the lower level when they got to the scene. […]
MACHESNEY PARK, IL
rockfordscanner.com

Rockford Scanner™: Armed Robbery Reported In Rockford Today

A armed robbery to a citizen is being reported that happened shortly before 2:00 this afternoon in the area of Halsted Road and N Rockton Avenue in Rockford. No injuries were reported. No suspect information available. If further information is provided we will update. The Rockford Police Department is currently...
rockfordscanner.com

Rockford Police Department have released the following information on a recent traffic stop/weapons violation/drug incident

Rockford Police Department have released the following information. on a recent traffic stop/weapons violation/drugs incident. On Friday, May 27, 2022, at approximately 6:00 p.m., Rockford Police SCOPE. officers conducted a traffic stop in the area of 17th Street and 6th Avenue. During the. investigation, officers located a loaded handgun, various...
ROCKFORD, IL
nrgmediadixon.com

Supply Chain Issues to Delay Opening of Park District Facility

The Dixon Park District had tentatively planned to hold the grand opening for the new facility on July 22. Due to supply chain construction issues, the district will be rescheduling to a date in August. The district says they remain on track to open this summer, as expected, and are...
DIXON, IL
starvedrock.media

ON THIS DATE: A tornado cut across south Streator destroying 36 homes

Twelve years ago this day, a tornado cut a path through South Streator. It was a Saturday night when the twister barreled across town just south of the now former St. Mary's Hospital. It's maximum winds of 130 mph destroyed 36 homes. There were no deaths or major injuries, but, fifty people sought treatment at the hospital.
STREATOR, IL
MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF

Suspect at large after shooting outside Winnebago County Justice Center

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Rockford Police say the suspect(s) are still at large after a shooting outside the Winnebago County Criminal Justice Center on Monday morning. A 31-year-old man was injured, but is expected to survive. According to Winnebago County authorities, the shooting happened outside the justice center, near the Winnebago County Wellness Center on […]
WINNEBAGO COUNTY, IL
starvedrock.media

Young Victims Identified In Tonica Crash

Two young lives were lost in a weekend crash. The La Salle County Coroner's Office says 24-year-old Thomas "T.J" Christmann of La Salle and his passenger 21-year-old Allyson Murray of Tiskilwa were killed in the single-vehicle wreck on South First Street or Route 251 in Tonica. It happened just after 10:30 Friday night. No other details about the crash have been released by the La Salle County Sheriff's Department.
TONICA, IL
WGIL - Galesburg's news

Alexis woman facing numerous traffic citations over early Sunday crash

Around 2:15 am Sunday morning (June 5th), Galesburg Police responded to the 300 block of Monmouth Boulevard for a report of a traffic crash. Officers arrived and observed a damaged, black, 2020 Nissan Maxima and a white 2019 GMC SUV on its side. No occupants were present in either vehicle, and a witness told police a female subject was seen walking from the scene talking on the phone. Officers made contact with the 24-year-old female who initially said she was not involved in the crash. After further questioning, the female admitted she was a passenger in the vehicle and she and the female driver had been drinking. The driver was identified as 25-year-old Shelbie Lair of Alexis. Inside the wrecked SUV, officers found Lair’s driver’s license, phone, and purse. Later on Sunday, Lair reported to the Public Safety Building to turn herself in. Lair told police she and some friends were out drinking the night before and she remembered nothing. She did not remember driving, crashing, or walking away from the crash. Lair received citations for Failure to Reduce Speed, Leaving the Scene of an Accident, Failure to Notify Accident, and No Insurance.
ALEXIS, IL
fox32chicago.com

Tinley Park man charged with pushing driver to the ground, resulting in his death

TINLEY PARK, Ill. - A Tinley Park man was charged with pushing another driver to the ground, leading to his death last month in the southwest suburb. Jacob Bean, 24, allegedly got into an argument with another driver, 59-year-old Frank Stiso, on May 29 in the 8600 block of Brookside Glen Drive, police said. The two men exited their vehicles and Bean shoved Stiso to the pavement knocking him unconscious, according to officials.
TINLEY PARK, IL

Community Policy