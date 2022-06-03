Dixon Police Announce New Deputy Chief and they have Another Waiting in the Wings
By Tim Lee
4 days ago
Changes are being made at the Dixon Police Department. Last week, Deputy Chief Brad Sibley announced his retirement and that he was leaving the department. Sibley has been in the position for over 18 years....
DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - Two people were injured after a crash closed westbound Interstate 80 in Henry County Sunday. Illinois State Police responded to the 32 mile marker of I-80 about 6:18 p.m., according to a media release. Police said a 2017 White Freightliner Truck Tractor, driven by 48-year-old Eric...
A 25-year-old woman was arrested after prosecutors say she bit, spit at and kicked multiple officers who tried to arrest her in Waukegan Sunday. Destinee A. Sotomayor, 25, of the 2700 block of 17th Street in Zion, was charged with three counts of aggravated battery of a peace officer, two counts of criminal damage to […]
The Ogle County Sheriff’s Department says 35-tear-old Ryan Fenton of Rochelle is wanted on two outstanding Ogle County warrants. Crime Stoppers will pay up to $1000 for information leading to an arrest. Anyone with information regarding Fenton’s whereabouts is encouraged to call the Ogle County Sheriff’s Office at 815-732-2136 or Ogle/Lee Crime Stoppers at 1-888-228-4488.
During the early morning hours on Wednesday, Ogle County Deputies responded to the Pilot gas station in Rochelle to investigate a disturbance that occurred in a vehicle on Interstate 39. After investigation, 23-year-old Lessi Stewart-Strahm of New Glarus, Wisconsin was arrested for Aggravated Unlawful Use of a Firearm. Stewart-Strahm was...
A murder defendant in Bureau County has a new lawyer. Maureen Williams of Peoria introduced herself as the new attorney for 20-year-old Davijion Robinson late last week. She steps in for the public defender's office. Robinson, who is from Kewanee, is accused of shooting and killing 17-year-old Caleb Conrath at...
On Friday, May 27 at approximately 7:00 pm, Morrison Police responded to the Morrison Community Hospital for a complaint of a male subject vandalizing hospital property. Because of this investigation, Morrison Police arrested 47-year-old Shane A. Gaffey of Morrison pursuant to an Arrest Warrant issued by Whiteside County charging Gaffey with Failure to Appear – Criminal Damage to Property.
Rockford Police Department have released the following information. on a recent traffic stop/weapons violation/drugs incident. On Friday, May 27, 2022, at approximately 6:00 p.m., Rockford Police SCOPE. officers conducted a traffic stop in the area of 17th Street and 6th Avenue. During the. investigation, officers located a loaded handgun, various...
BYRON, Ill. (WIFR) - Police are investigating a death that happened Saturday at Rogers Quarry in Byron. Preliminary reports say two individuals snuck into the quarry around 2 a.m. Both individuals fell down the quarry, resulting in one death and one hospitilazation. Multiple units responded to the call. A coroners...
Late Friday afternoon Ogle County Deputies along with Rochelle Fire Department and Flagg Center Fire Department responded to a single vehicle crash in the 5000 block of S. Mill Pond Road. After conducting an investigation it was discovered 51-year-old Erik Gilbert of Rochelle was traveling westbound on Flagg Road when...
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Rockford Police say the suspect(s) are still at large after a shooting outside the Winnebago County Criminal Justice Center on Monday morning. A 31-year-old man was injured, but is expected to survive. According to Winnebago County authorities, the shooting happened outside the justice center, near the Winnebago County Wellness Center on […]
Around 2:15 am Sunday morning (June 5th), Galesburg Police responded to the 300 block of Monmouth Boulevard for a report of a traffic crash. Officers arrived and observed a damaged, black, 2020 Nissan Maxima and a white 2019 GMC SUV on its side. No occupants were present in either vehicle, and a witness told police a female subject was seen walking from the scene talking on the phone. Officers made contact with the 24-year-old female who initially said she was not involved in the crash. After further questioning, the female admitted she was a passenger in the vehicle and she and the female driver had been drinking. The driver was identified as 25-year-old Shelbie Lair of Alexis. Inside the wrecked SUV, officers found Lair’s driver’s license, phone, and purse. Later on Sunday, Lair reported to the Public Safety Building to turn herself in. Lair told police she and some friends were out drinking the night before and she remembered nothing. She did not remember driving, crashing, or walking away from the crash. Lair received citations for Failure to Reduce Speed, Leaving the Scene of an Accident, Failure to Notify Accident, and No Insurance.
Mendota police over the weekend hauled in two people who were wanted in other places. Late Saturday night, a traffic stop near Chicago Street and 13th Avenue led to an arrest of 33-year-old Ismael Ochoa of Sandwich. Ochoa was wanted on a City of Batavia arrest warrant for property damage, and a DeKalb County warrant for failure to appear on a charge of driving while his license was suspended. Ochoa posted bond and was cut loose with court dates in Kane County and DeKalb County.
Two young lives were lost in a weekend crash. The La Salle County Coroner's Office says 24-year-old Thomas "T.J" Christmann of La Salle and his passenger 21-year-old Allyson Murray of Tiskilwa were killed in the single-vehicle wreck on South First Street or Route 251 in Tonica. It happened just after 10:30 Friday night. No other details about the crash have been released by the La Salle County Sheriff's Department.
Officers from Davenport Police and Scott County Sheriff’s Department are on the scene of an apparent shots fired in an alley between 14th and 15th streets, east of Gaines, Monday afternoon. At least 10 shell casings were found in the alley, which happened about 2:40 p.m., and it doesn’t...
DUBUQUE, Iowa (KCRG) - An Illinois man has been taken into custody after another man was shot and killed on Saturday night, according to law enforcement officials. Keywani Evans, 30, of Freeport, Ill., was arrested on Sunday morning. He is charged with first-degree murder. At around 6:58 p.m. on Saturday,...
A armed robbery to a citizen is being reported that happened shortly before 2:00 this afternoon in the area of Halsted Road and N Rockton Avenue in Rockford. No injuries were reported. No suspect information available. If further information is provided we will update. The Rockford Police Department is currently...
JANESVILLE, Wis. (WTVO) — Janesville Police said they arrested three people after one man they were looking for ran inside an apartment and hid in a closet. According to police, officers were called to investigate a complaint in the 200 block of South Jackson Street at 9:10 p.m. on Saturday, and saw Andon May, 42, […]
COLUMBIA — Columbia Police (CPD) announced that Boone County Prosecutor Dan Knight was found dead Saturday morning. Police said the department was notified of a reported death of an adult male from a gunshot wound at approximately 9:35 a.m. Saturday. CPD Chief Geoff Jones confirmed just after 1 p.m....
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - A man driving a truck was reportedly struck by a bullet fired while he was driving on Whitman Street Bridge. Police responded to the call around 2:30 a.m. Sunday morning in the area of N. Main and John Streets. Officers met with the male victim caught...
On Thursday, June 1, 2022, the Clinton Police Department responded to a report of broken glass bottles in the Clinton Municipal Pool, 101 S. 1st Street. Staff told police the glass was found in the morning and was not there the previous afternoon. According to Model Aquatic Health Code regulations,...
