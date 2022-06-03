Pandamonium Doughnuts celebrates Nat. Doughnut Day

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — Pandamonium Doughnuts is celebrating National Doughnut Day on Friday with giveaways and free doughnuts to customers.

The doughnut shop will be raffling off and giving out prizes to customers who walk through their door at 1105 Windsor Road. Prizes include t-shirts, a bag of coffee and a mug, coupons, gift cards, and a grand prize of one free doughnut every week for a year.

Winners will be randomly selected and announced at a later time on Facebook.

Pandamonium will also be debuting a new doughnut flavor – Royal Wedding Cake – and giving away free samples of this flavor to the first 75 customers.

