Minnetonka, MN

Minnesota Aurora FC make history with first win

KARE
 4 days ago

LAWRENCE, Kan. — The state's newest team made history Thursday night, as the Minnesota Aurora FC won their first match at Kaw Valley 2-0. Jelena Zbilijic, a Minnetonka graduate, and Morgan Stone each scored for the Aurora, who continue...

www.kare11.com

K-StateSports

K-State Legend, Trailblazer Veryl Switzer Passes Away

MANHATTAN, Kan. – A charter member of the K-State Athletics Hall of Fame and K-State Football Ring of Honor, former Wildcat halfback Veryl Switzer passed away on Saturday at the age of 89. One of the best overall athletes in K-State history, Switzer was also a trailblazer and opened...
MANHATTAN, KS
KSN News

Reports of hail across Kansas

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — Severe weather is brewing across Kansas on Sunday, June 5. Part of that severe weather includes hail. Below are the latest reports of hail sizes from KSN’s Storm Track 3 weather team: 7:57 p.m. St. Francis – Quarter size hail 7:24 pm. Luray – Russell County – Half dollar size hail […]
KANSAS STATE
fourstateshomepage.com

Kansas Regional Forecast for 06.05.2022

Showers and weakening storms will move across Southeast Kansas Sunday morning, but we’ll see dry time and some sunshine into the afternoon as we warm into the lower 80s. More rain is on the way early Monday morning as we cool into the middle to upper 60s.
KANSAS STATE
KAKE TV

Bicyclist killed ahead of 200-mile Kansas race

One person is killed in a crash Friday night in a rural part of Lyon County. Around 5 p.m., a bicyclist was heading north on County Road F – northwest of Emporia. According to the Kansas Highway Patrol, at the same time, a pickup truck was heading west on County Road 190.
LYON COUNTY, KS
KELOLAND TV

Teachers leaving SD due to culture war and politics

Teachers in S.D. endure new stress as politics and culture war seep into classrooms. Jason Connelly is exactly the kind of young educator the South Dakota public school system would love to add to its depleted teacher workforce. Connelly grew up in Sioux Falls and attended Catholic schools before pursuing...
SIOUX FALLS, SD
CBS Minnesota

7 Shot In Minneapolis In A Span Of 10 Hours Thursday

Originally published June 3, 2022 MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Seven people are in the hospital, including two with serious injuries, after five shootings occurred in Minneapolis Thursday, between the hours of 1 p.m. and 11 p.m. “In a span of about 10 hours there were five shooting incidents with seven individuals injured by gunfire,” Minneapolis police officer Gerret Parten said. According to Minneapolis police, the first incident was reported shortly after 1 p.m. on the 800 block of 24th Avenue Northeast. Officers found evidence at the scene of gunfire damage to vehicles and buildings in the area, as well as blood. While on scene,...
KFYR-TV

North Dakota Game and Fish create fishing challenge for avid anglers

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - Those who frequently go fishing seem to have their favorite spot to kick back and cast a line. North Dakota Fish Challenge is an initiative designed to get more people fishing, trying to catch new species, exploring new waters, and learning or remembering how much fun fishing can be.
BISMARCK, ND
KX News

Angler finds body in Lake Sakakawea; Medical Examiner working on identity

BISMARCK, N.D. (AP) — Authorities are working to identify a body that turned up in Lake Sakakawea on Saturday. According to reports, an angler found the body along the eastern shoreline about 3 miles south of Four Bears Bridge. The state medical examiner’s office in Bismarck is working to identify the body. Authorities have been […]
BISMARCK, ND
hiawathaworldonline.com

Lowest-earning counties in Kansas

Compiled a list of the lowest earning counties in Kansas using data from the U.S. Census Bureau. Originally published on stacker.com, part of the TownNews Content Exchange.
KANSAS STATE
KSNT News

3 more Kansas lakes reach ‘Warning’ status due to algae

TOPEKA (KSNT) – Three more Kansas lakes are under watch on Friday following reports of blue-green algae present in the water according to the Kansas Department of Health and Environment. On June 3, the KDHE released an updated list of lakes that are seeing increased amounts of blue-green algae. These lakes include the following: Herington […]
KANSAS STATE
doniphanherald.com

Nebraska ethanol producers get millions in aid

The federal government is providing tens of millions of dollars in aid to Nebraska ethanol producers. The U.S. Department of Agriculture announced last week that it is giving more than $700 million in relief to more than 100 biofuel producers and nearly 200 facilities, including nearly $100 million to 11 biofuel producers with Nebraska operations.
NEBRASKA STATE
KSNT News

Lone Pine Farms celebrates grand opening in Lecompton

LECOMPTON (KSNT) – A new business is set to open in the Lecompton area featuring a wide variety of local products. Lone Pine Farms, located at 1557 East 100 Rd. in Lecompton, will be having its grand opening on Saturday, June 4 starting at 9 a.m. The farm is a family-owned and operated business run […]
LECOMPTON, KS

