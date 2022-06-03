Minnesota Aurora FC make history with first win

LAWRENCE, Kan. — The state's newest team made history Thursday night, as the Minnesota Aurora FC won their first match at Kaw Valley 2-0. Jelena Zbilijic, a Minnetonka graduate, and Morgan Stone each scored for the Aurora, who continue...
MANHATTAN, Kan. – A charter member of the K-State Athletics Hall of Fame and K-State Football Ring of Honor, former Wildcat halfback Veryl Switzer passed away on Saturday at the age of 89. One of the best overall athletes in K-State history, Switzer was also a trailblazer and opened...
Three of the five incoming Kansas basketball freshmen moved into their McCarthy Hall rooms on Saturday and one of them discovered a heck of a surprise. Gradey Dick, Ernest Udeh Jr. and walk-on Wilder Evers all made their way to the KU campus with their families to move their belongings into their new rooms.
In late 2009, a large banner was hung on the east side of Memorial Stadium that promised a new future for Kansas' football program. "Coming Fall 2010: Gridiron Club, Join The Legacy," read the banner, the words printed under images of Gayle Sayers, John Hadl, Todd Reesing and Darrell Stuckey.
WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — Severe weather is brewing across Kansas on Sunday, June 5. Part of that severe weather includes hail. Below are the latest reports of hail sizes from KSN’s Storm Track 3 weather team: 7:57 p.m. St. Francis – Quarter size hail 7:24 pm. Luray – Russell County – Half dollar size hail […]
Showers and weakening storms will move across Southeast Kansas Sunday morning, but we’ll see dry time and some sunshine into the afternoon as we warm into the lower 80s. More rain is on the way early Monday morning as we cool into the middle to upper 60s.
One person is killed in a crash Friday night in a rural part of Lyon County. Around 5 p.m., a bicyclist was heading north on County Road F – northwest of Emporia. According to the Kansas Highway Patrol, at the same time, a pickup truck was heading west on County Road 190.
OTTAWA (KSNT) – More local residents are falling prey to “Gas Station Gold” schemes in Northeast Kansas according to jewelers and pawn shops. 27 News first reported on these fake gold schemes on March 21 earlier this year after reports emerged of scammers being active in the Junction City area. Now, the scams have been […]
Organizations, advocates on both sides of controversial abortion amendment to Kansas Constitution reaching out to voters ahead of Aug. 2 statewide vote.
Teachers in S.D. endure new stress as politics and culture war seep into classrooms. Jason Connelly is exactly the kind of young educator the South Dakota public school system would love to add to its depleted teacher workforce. Connelly grew up in Sioux Falls and attended Catholic schools before pursuing...
MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Seven people are in the hospital, including two with serious injuries, after five shootings occurred in Minneapolis Thursday, between the hours of 1 p.m. and 11 p.m.
“In a span of about 10 hours there were five shooting incidents with seven individuals injured by gunfire,” Minneapolis police officer Gerret Parten said.
According to Minneapolis police, the first incident was reported shortly after 1 p.m. on the 800 block of 24th Avenue Northeast. Officers found evidence at the scene of gunfire damage to vehicles and buildings in the area, as well as blood. While on scene,...
South Dakota has no shortage of amazing grocery stores but one Sioux Falls supermarket stands above the rest in the Mount Rushmore State. It may have just one location in Sioux Falls, but it's fast becoming a household name in the area. Eat This recently named the best grocery store...
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - Those who frequently go fishing seem to have their favorite spot to kick back and cast a line. North Dakota Fish Challenge is an initiative designed to get more people fishing, trying to catch new species, exploring new waters, and learning or remembering how much fun fishing can be.
Her son is out of the hospital now, she said, but her family and other families with transitioning kids continue to face educational, bureaucratic and political minefields. “Trey” is a 12-year-old boy who started middle school this year. Hard enough for anyone at an age when kids are trying to fit in.
MINNEAPOLIS (FOX 9) - A pair of videos capture more than 30 seconds of near-continuous gunfire from a shootout that left a 15-year-old boy with a gunshot wound to the leg in an incident that occurred late Friday night by a troubled, rundown property near the University of Minnesota campus.
BISMARCK, N.D. (AP) — Authorities are working to identify a body that turned up in Lake Sakakawea on Saturday. According to reports, an angler found the body along the eastern shoreline about 3 miles south of Four Bears Bridge. The state medical examiner’s office in Bismarck is working to identify the body. Authorities have been […]
TOPEKA (KSNT) – Three more Kansas lakes are under watch on Friday following reports of blue-green algae present in the water according to the Kansas Department of Health and Environment. On June 3, the KDHE released an updated list of lakes that are seeing increased amounts of blue-green algae. These lakes include the following: Herington […]
The federal government is providing tens of millions of dollars in aid to Nebraska ethanol producers. The U.S. Department of Agriculture announced last week that it is giving more than $700 million in relief to more than 100 biofuel producers and nearly 200 facilities, including nearly $100 million to 11 biofuel producers with Nebraska operations.
Behind the scenes, this move makes sense when we connect news stories . . . Johnson County Board of Commissioners (BOCC) voted 7-0 to end an interlocal agreement with the Kansas City Area Transportation Authority (KCATA) More deets about local connections that have been avoided for most of the modern...
LECOMPTON (KSNT) – A new business is set to open in the Lecompton area featuring a wide variety of local products. Lone Pine Farms, located at 1557 East 100 Rd. in Lecompton, will be having its grand opening on Saturday, June 4 starting at 9 a.m. The farm is a family-owned and operated business run […]
