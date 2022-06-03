Blount County Board of Education approves contract for incoming director of schools

In a unanimous vote taken during a Thursday, June 2 called meeting, the Blount County Board of Education approved a contract for new Director of Schools David Murrell which would increase the annual salary of the position by $5,186.

The contract approval went forward without discussion by board members.

Under the contract’s terms, Murrell would draw a $152,000 salary for the 2022-2023 school year. In comparison, the salary of Murrell’s predecessor, Rob Britt, was set at $146,814 for the 2021-2022 period. As an assistant director for the school system, Murrell receives $116,429 annually.

The contract will enter into force July 1 and remain in effect until June 30, 2026. It stipulates that Murrell’s salary may be changed in line with percentage increases allocated for certain other Blount County Schools employees, but that any changes would be contingent on Murrell’s annual performance review.

BCS fiscal administrator Troy Logan told The Daily Times that the salary increase will be budget neutral; funds which, during Britt’s tenure, supported life, disability and cancer insurance, were instead funneled into the position’s base pay.

“In his (Murrell’s) case, they just determined some value to that and built that into his base salary,” Logan said.

The $152,000 figure means that Murrell will, like Britt, be the second most highly-compensated director of schools in Blount County, in terms of base salary. Director of Maryville City Schools Mike Winstead draws $175,737 yearly, in addition to an annual car allowance of $8,400 and a $7,029 annuity.

The salary of Alcoa City Schools Director Becky Stone is $140,000. Stone also receives a $300 monthly vehicle allowance and may benefit by contributing to an annuity program subject to matching from Alcoa’s school board up to $5,600.

In addition to his salary, Murrell will also benefit from a vehicle entitlement that includes both provision of a vehicle and reimbursement for related expenses incurred during the conduct of official school business.

Additionally, the school board will be responsible for paying the premiums for Murrell’s health and dental coverage within the Blount County employee insurance program. It will also pay any membership dues in relevant professional organizations and the costs associated with obligatory professional development. Any cellphone expenses Murrell incurs, up to $100, may also be paid for by the school board.

There is an option for renewal of Murrell’s contract. If the board declines to pursue renewal, Murrell will retain any tenure he has otherwise accrued within the school system.

In other business, the board approved an amendment to its 2022-2023 Fund 141 budget request for capital items. Approval by the full Blount County Commission would allow four specific projects to go forward. The projects include:

• construction of a new baseball practice field for Heritage Middle School

• reconstruction of a high jump pit at Heritage High School

• replacement of William Blount High School’s baseball outfield fence

• construction of a new concession and baseball facility at WBHS

The board of education’s next regular meeting is set for Thursday, June 9.