Competitive Drive: Andover Central pole vaulter jumps into history books

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — For this week’s Competitive Drive, we go back to last weekend’s Kansas High School State Track and Field Meet at Cessna Stadium. There were many who shined on the brightest stage, but Andover Central’s pole vault standout, Ashton Barkdull, was able to lift himself above the competition, and the history books.

“I was like, ‘Well, I guess we’ll see how this goes,'” Ashton explained. “And next thing I knew, I was in the air and I was looking down and I was over the bar and I cleared the bar and I was like, ‘Holy crap, I just did that.'”

He cleared a landing of 16 feet, 7 and one-quarter inches.

That elation might be because the pole vault isn’t actually something Barkdull has been practicing that long.

“I was watching them do it over there and it was after about a week or so, I thought, ‘I bet it could do that.’ That was last year. The person who introduced me would’ve been my dad, he did it in college at Wichita State,” Ashton said.

“I’m glad that he decided to go that route because now he can actually focus 100% on something that he potentially can be the best at,” Ryan Barkdull, Ashton’s dad, added.

Ashton wasn’t the only Barkdull making waves, his younger brother Bryce, an Andover Central sophomore, took home the silver medal.

Their dad says both of these athletes have shown incredible commitment.

“After track practice, every day this fall, Ashton, Bryce, and a couple of other kids were up in the weight room,” said Ryan. “Practice was over normally 5:15-5:30 p.m. for everybody else, they didn’t even get done with their workouts and out of the weight room until it was 6:45 p.m. sometimes.”

