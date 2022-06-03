ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Illinois State

Bright Spot: June 2

WCIA
WCIA
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2jDhMB_0fyzZeAK00

CENTRAL ILLINOIS (WCIA) — We are sharing the positive things happening in your communities during our evening newscasts.

You can send pictures and videos to news@wcia.com or submit them to the WCIA 3 Facebook page.

WCIA 3 News at 5 p.m.

WCIA 3 News at 9 p.m. on WCIX

WCIA 3 News at 10 p.m.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WCIA.com.

Comments / 0

Related
WCIA

ISP removing large stones on I-57

UPDATE (12:40PM 06/03/22) The ramp from I-57 northbound to I-74 west is now open and the right lane of I-74 west at I-57 is open. UPDATE (11:45AM 06/03/22) ISP said I-74 westbound to I-57 southbound exit ramp is now open. However, due to a semi breakdown, I-57 northbound ramp to I-74 westbound is now closed. […]
ILLINOIS STATE
WCIA

Quilt exhibit honors lives lost to HIV/AIDS in central Illinois

URBANA, Ill. (WCIA) – Spurlock Museum visitors were guided through the “Sewn in Memory” exhibit Sunday. The collection displays quilt panels honoring people who died from HIV/AIDS in central Illinois. The panels belong to the National Aids Memorial in Washington D.C., which commemorates over 100,000 people. They were made primarily in the 1980s and 90s […]
ILLINOIS STATE
WCIA

City leaders wear orange for Gun Violence Awareness Day

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) – People across the country, and in central Illinois, are pushing for change this weekend. It’s for Gun Violence Awareness Day, which comes just one day after President Biden’s national address on the issue. Champaign Mayor Feinen and city employees all wore orange Friday. They posted on social media to spread awareness […]
CHAMPAIGN, IL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Illinois State
Local
Illinois Sports
WCIA

St. Joseph spill leaving community with questions

UPDATE The St. Joseph – Stanton Fire Protection District said the Illinois Environmental Protection Agency has identified the chemical as a food-grade dextrose syrup. IEPA will be following up with the Illinois Department of Transportation for continued cleanup. ST. JOSEPH, Ill. (WCIA) — People in St. Joseph were left with questions after an overnight chemical […]
SAINT JOSEPH, IL
WCIA

Springfield student arrested in connection with shooting threat against Connecticut school

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WCIA) — An elementary school in Connecticut received a shooting threat Wednesday afternoon. A police investigation revealed the suspect’s identity, a 14-year-old student at Springfield High School. On June 1, the Springfield Police Department was contacted by law enforcement in Newtown, Connecticut about a telephone threat to commit a shooting at Sandy Hook […]
SPRINGFIELD, IL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Wcix#Wcix Wcia 3 News#Nexstar Media Inc
WCIA

Digital currencies flow to campaigns, but state rules vary

For congressional candidate Shrina Kurani, cryptocurrency is not only the future of money, it’s a transformative technology that could revolutionize campaign funding and attract a new generation of voters. She is among a vanguard of candidates courting campaign contributions in digital currencies such as Bitcoin. “We are a campaign...
CALIFORNIA STATE
WCIA

Some in Ga. GOP want closed primaries after Trump picks lose

ATLANTA (AP) — Some Republican activists are calling for abolishing Georgia’s open primary system, complaining that too many Democrats crossed over to vote in the state’s GOP primary against candidates endorsed by former President Donald Trump. That call to close primaries comes after an Associated Press analysis...
GEORGIA STATE
WCIA

WCIA

15K+
Followers
6K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

WCIA News in Champaign brings you the latest breaking updates, severe weather and coverage of the Fighting Illini and the Illinois Capitol on wcia.com.

 https://www.wcia.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy